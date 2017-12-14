Nicosia and Athens in sync on any fresh talks

Nicosia and Athens are in complete sync in so far as any new conference on Cyprus should be preceded by thorough preparation, the government said on Thursday.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras briefed President Nicos Anastasiades on the outcome of the former’s talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan last week.

“Full alignment on the need to prepare well for a new conference on Cyprus,” read a statement issued later by deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos.

According to the statement, the two leaders agreed that Nicosia and Athens will continue their close contact and will coordinate on any future steps concerning the Cyprus problem.