December 14th, 2017 Cyprus, Divided Island 2 comments

Nicosia and Athens in sync on any fresh talks

Nicosia and Athens are in complete sync in so far as any new conference on Cyprus should be preceded by thorough preparation, the government said on Thursday.
In a meeting held on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras briefed President Nicos Anastasiades on the outcome of the former’s talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan last week.
“Full alignment on the need to prepare well for a new conference on Cyprus,” read a statement issued later by deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos.
According to the statement, the two leaders agreed that Nicosia and Athens will continue their close contact and will coordinate on any future steps concerning the Cyprus problem.

  • HighTide

    “Thorough preparation” is such an asinine demand, when there were 43 years of preparation. They may as well say: not interested.

    • TC-Nas

      Recognition of the TRNC and official partitioning of the island is the only thing worth preparing for.
      The reunification ship sailed the moment the EU accepted the South into it’s old boys club and dashed any hope both communities had. There is nothing tangible the TC’s can offer in negotiation and nothing remotely tangible the GC’s are willing to give up as a result of the EU’s ill timed and ill thought ascension of the South.

