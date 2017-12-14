Poland’s new PM expects Brussels to launch punishment procedure

Poland’s new prime minister said on Thursday he expects the European Commission to launch an unprecedented punishment procedure against Warsaw next week after months of wrangling over the rule of law.

Mateusz Morawiecki, who took over as Poland’s premier this week, has defended judicial changes pushed over two years by his predecessor from the same Law and Justice (PiS) party, saying they were necessary to heal the courts in the country.

Western European Union peers and the bloc’s executive Commission say the reforms undermined court independence by putting them under more direct government controls.

This, as well as the eurosceptic, nationalist PiS’ changes to the state media, have prompted the Commission to threaten for many months to launch the so-called Article 7 procedure against Warsaw.

It would see Poland’s government denounced as undemocratic and could even lead to the suspension of Warsaw’s voting rights in the EU. The latter, however, is unlikely as it would require the unanimous backing of all the other EU states, something PiS ally Hungary has vowed to block.

But Morawiecki, speaking ahead of his first summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, seemed to accept that the blow was coming.

“If a process has started and, as far as I understand, the decision has already been made that next Wednesday the European Commission plans to start (the procedure), then it will most likely be triggered,” he told reporters.

“From the start of such an unfair procedure for us, until it ends, we will certainly talk to our partners.”

Morawiecki was due to meet the Commission’s head, Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

A senior EU official said Juncker would still seek to dissuade Warsaw from going ahead with two laws under which half of the current Supreme Court judges would be sacked and PiS politicians would get to dominate a body that appoints judges. “If the court changes go through then we will trigger Article 7,” the senior official said. “If the changes are postponed until January, then we will see.”