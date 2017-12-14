Workshop looks at using food to promote tourism

A workshop on how to use food to promote tourism to the island was successfully staged earlier this week, the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) announced on Thursday.

The seminar took place on Tuesday at the Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the participation of members of the catering industry, local food producers and retailers.

It is part of the project ‘Promotion and enrichment of the tourism product to expand the tourist period’ which is co-financed by the European Regional Development fund.

As part of the workshop, the criteria and conditions that each business should satisfy in order to obtain the quality label ‘Taste Cyprus delightful Journeys’ were discussed.

The quality label aspires to be the link between the productive sectors of the Cypriot economy and at the same time the means for the development of unique gastronomic experiences on the island.

During the pilot Cyprus gastronomy project enterprises have the opportunity to be certified without having to pay. Entrepreneurs who are interested in participating can let CTO know.

Restaurants, taverns, small industries producing local products such as cheese and dairy products, cold cuts, beverages and extracts, olive oil products and bakery products can be certified as well as retailers selling local products.

For more information see the project website www.delightfulcyprus.com and the facebook page Delightful Cyprus. Interested parties can also contact Monika Liatris at CTO’s quality assurance department. Tel: 22-691218, e-mail: [email protected]