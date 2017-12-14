World’s steepest funicular railway to open in Switzerland

December 14th, 2017 Europe, World 1 comments

World’s steepest funicular railway to open in Switzerland

Barrel-shaped carriages of a new funicular line are seen in Stoos

Swiss technology is due to hit new heights on Friday when the world’s steepest funicular line opens at one of its Alpine resorts.

Swiss President Doris Leuthard will officially open the 52 million-Swiss franc ($52.6 million) project running from Schywz to the mountain village of Stoos, which lies 1,300 metres above sea level in central Switzerland.

The barrel-shaped carriages adjust their floors so passengers can still stand upright even as they climb towards the Alpine plateau at inclines of up to 110 per cent.

The train, which will go into public service on Sunday, will climb 743 metres over a span of 1,738 metres, at speeds of up 10 metres per second.

“After 14 years of planning and building, everyone is very proud of this train,” said Ivan Steiner, spokesman for the railway.

Print Friendly
  • EGB

    For those not familiar with that very common English word ‘funicular’ – ‘(of a railway, especially one on a mountainside) operating by cable with ascending and descending cars counterbalanced’.

    The picture tells half the story.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close