Cigarette smuggler arrested after car chase

December 15th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Cigarette smuggler arrested after car chase

A man arrested near Athienou on Thursday after police chased his car and fired warning shots was found in possession of smuggled cigarettes.

Police officers found the 43-year-old, a resident of Nicosia, driving in the buffer zone at around 5.25pm and signalled for him to pull over.

When the driver refused to stop officers chased the car which was moving dangerously and fired two warning shots.

The car eventually crashed into the police vehicle, causing slight damage to both vehicles.

During a search of the vehicle police found large amounts of smuggled cigarettes.

The suspect was arrested and members of the customs department who were summoned counted 698 cigarettes.

The car and the smuggled items were seized by the customs department.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    698 cigarettes divided by 20 in a packet comes to just over 3.5 boxes containing 200 cigarettes in a box, shots fired during a dangerous chase,am I missing something ?

    • almostbroke

      Athienou is getting like the Wild West , burglaries, cigarette smuggling , what next !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close