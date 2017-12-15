Cigarette smuggler arrested after car chase

A man arrested near Athienou on Thursday after police chased his car and fired warning shots was found in possession of smuggled cigarettes.

Police officers found the 43-year-old, a resident of Nicosia, driving in the buffer zone at around 5.25pm and signalled for him to pull over.

When the driver refused to stop officers chased the car which was moving dangerously and fired two warning shots.

The car eventually crashed into the police vehicle, causing slight damage to both vehicles.

During a search of the vehicle police found large amounts of smuggled cigarettes.

The suspect was arrested and members of the customs department who were summoned counted 698 cigarettes.

The car and the smuggled items were seized by the customs department.