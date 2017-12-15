Cyprus, Greece agree to strengthen joint armament programmes

December 15th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

Some of the military hardware on display during independence parade

Cyprus and Greece have agreed to further strengthen their joint armament programmes with the aim of exploiting the opportunities offered for synergies and funding in the framework of Pesco (Permanent Structured Cooperation).

The decision was taken during a meeting between Defence Minister Christophoros Fokaides and Greek Minister of National Defence Panos Kammenos in Nicosia.

A joint communique issued by the ministries said that a permanent technical committee will be set up between the two ministries for this purpose.

Fokaides and Kammenos discussed bilateral and European interest issues as well as initiatives which they undertake on a regional level.

The two reviewed developments regarding the operation of Pesco, especially the need to secure unanimity for the participation of third countries in individual programmes.

The adoption of programmes of particular national interest for Cyprus and Greece, such as maritime surveillance, cyber-threat management, crisis management, and other concerns, is also positive at a first stage, the communique said.

Greece and Cyprus coordinate their moves to take advantage of opportunities created at both the political as well as the operational levels in the context of a new European Defence Union.

The communique also added that following the successful tripartite meeting of the defence ministers with Egypt on Thursday, as well as tripartite talks with Israel, it was decided to organise new tripartite defence ministerial meetings at a regional level to promote a stability and security network in the wider region.

  • Bob Ellis

    So prepare for more ridiculous purchases of second hand out of date military hardware from Greece that will come with the usual over the top maintenance contracts. All facilitated by the usual wheeler dealers with the usual envelope traffic.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Preparing for war???
    I say drop it, waste of money. Remember the last war 1974? you provoked?

  • Gold51

    This is the result of having bad hostile neighbours like Turkey and North Korea, governed by despots like Sultan Erdogan and rocket man Kimbo, leaving others nations in the region no choice but to do everything possible to protect thier civilian population and country.
    Money should never be an option.

  • almostbroke

    Defence the most lucrative ‘envelope ‘ Dept of them all !

    • Sandie

      Not looking good for Cyrpus, Kammenos cannot be trusted! He tried to do a deal with Saudi through a third party, who has a conviction for arms smuggling.

      In a statement, the conservative opposition party called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to remove Kammenos from his position at the helm of the Defense Ministry, referring to a “provocative” deal carried out “without a trace of transparency.”

      • Douglas

        Like finds like I guess 🙂

