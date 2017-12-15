Cyprus, Greece agree to strengthen joint armament programmes

Cyprus and Greece have agreed to further strengthen their joint armament programmes with the aim of exploiting the opportunities offered for synergies and funding in the framework of Pesco (Permanent Structured Cooperation).

The decision was taken during a meeting between Defence Minister Christophoros Fokaides and Greek Minister of National Defence Panos Kammenos in Nicosia.

A joint communique issued by the ministries said that a permanent technical committee will be set up between the two ministries for this purpose.

Fokaides and Kammenos discussed bilateral and European interest issues as well as initiatives which they undertake on a regional level.

The two reviewed developments regarding the operation of Pesco, especially the need to secure unanimity for the participation of third countries in individual programmes.

The adoption of programmes of particular national interest for Cyprus and Greece, such as maritime surveillance, cyber-threat management, crisis management, and other concerns, is also positive at a first stage, the communique said.

Greece and Cyprus coordinate their moves to take advantage of opportunities created at both the political as well as the operational levels in the context of a new European Defence Union.

The communique also added that following the successful tripartite meeting of the defence ministers with Egypt on Thursday, as well as tripartite talks with Israel, it was decided to organise new tripartite defence ministerial meetings at a regional level to promote a stability and security network in the wider region.