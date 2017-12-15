Etyk says government broke a promise (it never gave)

December 15th, 2017 Business, Cyprus 5 comments

Etyk says government broke a promise (it never gave)

Bank workers union Etyk has criticised Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, citing a government pledge to fully recompense provident fund members whose money was affected by the deposit seizure supposedly made weeks after the 2013 banking crisis.
But the union has so far failed to back the claim with evidence.
Bank workers who took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the government’s decision not to fully compensate provident fund members for their lost deposits said President Nicos Anastasiades and Georgiades had assured them the government would give ‘immediate and full’ compensation to the funds, Etyk said in a statement on its website.
“It is not the ‘decisive government efforts’ that secured bank jobs but the workers’ struggles under the umbrella and guidance of Etyk,” the union said.
“Unless of course, it is referring to his letter/commitment dated May 5, 2013, in which the colleagues believed (and) left the bank and (the commitment) was also trimmed, negatively affecting more than 200.”
The evidence the union provided does little to corroborate its allegations. In a letter to former House speaker Yiannakis Omirou, seen by the Cyprus Business Mail, Georgiades said the ‘objective’ of the government efforts was ‘to limit losses for affected fund members to 25 per cent of the amount that would correspond to each member’ if the funds hadn’t suffered losses in the crisis.
Georgiades – who announced an additional €20 million last week to compensate provident funds for their losses on top of the €300m made available in 2013 and €168m pledged in July – criticised the union for being ungrateful after it staged a march to the presidential palace on Tuesday.
The union, the minister said, was ignoring that ‘thanks to the government’s efforts, no bank worker was fired’ in 2013 when the second largest Cypriot lender, the Popular Bank (Laiki), went out of business.
Last year, Anastasiades pledged to cover 75 per cent of the funds’ losses. The scheme announced in July provided for compensation of up to 75 per cent of the members’ losses and included a €100,000 cap per person to avoid treating beneficiaries better than depositors.
The cabinet decided last week to relax the criteria for those had who already left Bank of Cyprus, which absorbed Laiki’s operations and staff. Under the new scheme, the number of fund members who would not fully recoup their benefits dropped to fewer than 300 from 1,900.
Georgiades also said that Bank of Cyprus could compensate those provident fund members who continue to work for it as part of an internal negotiation.
Etyk said Cyprus’s largest bank said it would do so on condition the union, known for its militant rhetoric and practices, would consent to introducing an incentive-oriented remuneration scheme.
In a separate statement, Etyk said it demanded respect from every government and made clear that ‘those who fight Etyk and bank workers are not friends and they will be dealt with accordingly’.
The European Commission and the Fiscal Council warned that while compensating provident funds would have a limited impact on the budget, it could potentially create systemic risks.
The bank workers’ provident funds repeatedly ignored their supervisor’s advice to avoid risk concentration before the crisis and kept their members’ savings deposited at the respective banks they worked for.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    The union should think themselves lucky there are still banks in Cyprus. IMHO most banks should have been closed in 2013 as they were, and still are, not fit for purpose. Where else can you still not service a loan for 11 years and nobody does anything about it ?

  • costaskarseras

    After many years of brainwashing and widespread unscrupulous lies, suddenly the harsh truth has hit home. It is not Communism, but Neoliberalism, the last stage of capitalism, that steals peoples’ hard-earned savings and confiscates their homes, turning families out on to the streets. The Cypriots should demand the return of all stolen money and not a single house should be delivered to the hands of the foreign vulture funds and their local collaborators.

    • JS Gost

      Lol. So what do you do with someone who borrows €400k and does not want to pay it back ? If these people did not exist the genuine hard luck cases would probably get a better deal.

  • Barry White

    An excellent case for the European Court to quash the compensation payments to the favoured ones. Clearly, all who had deposit money stolen from them by the Government have a very strong claim for pro-rata and equal treatment on compensation.

  • European Citizen

    Oh so it’s OK to compensate bank workers for their lost deposits, but not everyone else?

    Courts in Cyprus are rejecting claims of victims of expropriation of 2013 under the excuse that it would be unfair to compensate them while everyone else is not compensated! Oh the irony… The tales of this maladministration will haunt Cyprus for many years to come!

    Total incompetence all across the board!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close