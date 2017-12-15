Katie Price has been involved in a “bad” horse riding accident

The 39-year-old former glamour model was resting up at home with her three-year-old daughter Bunny – her second child with her husband Kieran Hayler – in front of the open fire last night (15.12.17) after she sustained a series of injuries when she tumbled off her beloved pet.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in the evening, she uploaded a photograph of ‘Peppa Pig’ on the television above the crackling flame and wrote: “After having a bad fall off my horse earlier nothing better than cuddles with Bunny on the sofa with the fire on.”

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist isn’t having the best of times at the moment as she broke down in floods of tears on national television earlier this week when she discussed her mother Amy Price’s battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – a build up of scar tissue on the lungs that causes the organs to stiffen make it difficult for the sufferer to inhale oxygen – because she knows she is getting progressively “worse” as time goes on and will eventually die from it.

She said: “IPF isn’t well known and there should be more awareness because once you’re diagnosed, it’s too late. It’s an incurable lung disease – no one knows how you get it.

“The thing is my mum is going to die, I just don’t want her to die.”

She’s also been forced to increase her security after her management received a sickening threat from anonymous blackmailers claiming they would hunt down her 15-year-old son Harvey – who was born with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare genetic condition that causes a wide range of medical problems – and “do stuff” to him unless she handed over £50,000.

The brunette beauty – who also has kids; Junior, 12, Princess,10, and Jett, four – also suffered a miscarriage earlier this year and caught her husband Kieran cheating on her with her nanny.

She said at the time: “It’s sad. All I can say is the past two months I’ve had a miscarriage, found out Kieran was cheating, found out my mum’s seriously ill and Harvey’s now had a threat.”