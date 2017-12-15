May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts

Britain's PM May arrives to attend a EU leaders summit in Brussels

European leaders applauded British Prime Minister Theresa May for her work so far on Brexit, assuring her at a summit in Brussels that sufficient progress has been made to allow Britain to move on to the next stage of leaving the union.

A day after she suffered a defeat in parliament over her blueprint for quitting the EU, May told her peers that she was on course to deliver Brexit and urged them to speed up the talks to unravel more than 40 years of membership.

After updating her peers on progress, and telling them that Britain’s departure was “in the best interests of the UK and the European Union”, they offered her a brief round of applause.

“She is our colleague. Britain is a member state. We are not only trying to be, but we are polite and friendly people,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

As she left to return to London — she will not join the other 27 leaders for further discussions on Brexit and the eurozone — May said she was eager to move on, once her peers give the formal green light to trade talks on Friday.

“We’ve had very good discussions,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the discussions coming out of tomorrow on the future trade relationship and security relationship.”

A British government official said the prime minister was approaching the next phase, which will discuss a transition period as well as the terms of the future trading relationship, “with ambition and creativity”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her stamp of approval, but cautioned time was running out.

“We made clear that Theresa May has made an offer that should allow us to say that we have seen sufficient progress,” she told reporters. “Nevertheless, there are still a lot of problems to solve. And time is of the essence.”

Summit chair Donald Tusk will call May on Friday to update her after leaders have discussed their next moves on Brexit.

May, weakened after losing her Conservative Party’s majority in a June election, has so far carried her divided government and party with her as she negotiated the first phase of talks on how much Britain should pay to leave the EU, the border with Ireland and the status of EU citizens in Britain.

But the next, more decisive phase of the negotiations will further test her authority by exposing the deep rifts among her top team of ministers over what Britain should become after Brexit.

Acknowledging the difficulties ahead, Tusk warned EU leaders that only the unity they had displayed so far would deliver a good deal on trade — an issue on which the member states have different interests: “I have no doubt that the real test of our unity will be the second phase of Brexit talks,” he said.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker gestures as he arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium

The EU is willing to start talks next month on a roughly two-year transition period to ease Britain out after March 2019, but has asked for more detail from London on what it wants before it will open trade negotiations from March of next year.

The deal almost fell apart last week, when May’s Northern Irish allies rejected an initial agreement for fear that a promise to protect a free border with EU member Ireland could separate their region from the rest of the UK.

After days of often fraught diplomacy, May rescued the deal to meet the EU’s requirements for “sufficient progress” but the last-minute wobble by the Democratic Unionist Party, which she depends on in parliament, and the defeat in parliament on Wednesday, underline the tightrope she is walking.

During Thursday’s discussions, she was again keen to show that Britain remains an active member of the bloc for now, committing to staying in the Erasmus university exchange programme until the end of 2020 and taking part in talks on the bloc’s plan for closer defence cooperation.

Over dinner, leaders also discussed responses to the migration crisis from Africa and the Middle East, and lingering deep divisions over how to share the load.

They confirmed a rollover of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis and reaffirmed their opposition to US President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

  • Gold51

    PM May got respect and applause for the free £40 billion on the table.
    All EU leaders are in Brussels today to smooth her up for the next say £10 billion with more restrictions she will bow down with the aid of the far left back home.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      What you’ve never understood and probably never will is that so important decision and change could not be left to a bunch of retards like you. May has involved Parliament in several key stages of the exiting process and so lost one. It’s possible 35 victories made her complacent.
      May has had to negotiate a vast array of opinions and arguments and if she should still fail it will not because of the EU but because those who are after her job in her own government may yet betray her. Especially those who used mugs like you to take us out of the EU. You really need to learn to respect others for who and what they are rather than continually disrespecting them because they have a different opinion to your own. It would also help if you stop making things up just to vent your spleen! Speak to Banjo, he used to be like you and one day he woke and realised this is how it was always going to be.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Remarkable that the EU applaud May for her efforts to get Brexit moving while in the UK Dominic Grieve receives death threats for asserting the primacy and sovereignty of Parliament as our primary legislative institution which is what Brexiteers argued and voted for.
    Many British Leave voters need to have a good look in the mirror next they argue for democracy and “taking back control” to see if their nose is getting longer.

    • Pc

      Wasn’t “taking back control” always a euphemism for repatriating power and influence back from the European “elite” to the British elite?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        That’s on way of looking at it but let’s just go along with what they did say and Brexit commentators on here like to remind us of.
        I watched Question Time last night and the first question was about the “meaningful vote” issue. Nicky Morgan was the first panelist to be asked to comment. She managed to get three words out before the questioner’s arm shot up to disagree. It was obvious he had no intention of listening to anything she had to say because his mind is made up and he will brook no other opinion. Others in the audience booed and muttered throughout the discussion trying to shout down the pro EU panelists.
        I find what’s happened to the UK over Brexit quite disturbing. Isabel Oakshott of the Daily Mail was also on the panel and she is rabidly pro Brexit. Her personal disdain for and personal attacks on the two pro EU MPs was unacceptable. I don’t expect the Mail would sack her but taking away her Westminster creditation would not be a bad idea. She is a disgrace to her profession as a political correspondent!

