Police arrest brothers after A&E trouble

Police have arrested two brothers after they assaulted officers at Limassol general hospital’s A&E department on Thursday afternoon.

The pair, 24 and 26, went to the hospital after one of them felt ill.

At some point, they started complaining loudly about the perceived delay and one of them smashed a window.

Two special constables, one female, on duty at the department intervened and they were assaulted by the suspects, police said.

One of them grabbed the female officer from the throat and the other one pushed her colleague.

The officers eventually subdued the two men and placed them under arrest.

Police said they were detained in connection with assault and causing actual bodily harm, resisting arrest, causing damage, threat of violence, and obstructing an officer.

A&E violence has become a frequent phenomenon and medical staff have staged strikes in the past to demand police protection.