A driver has been arrested for speeding after police stopped him on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Tseri at 00.30 on Friday morning.

The 35-year-old man was travelling at 233km/h, well over the legal 100km/h motorway limit.

The vehicle was fitted with test number plates and had not been registered.

The driver was arrested and, after being charged, he was released and will appear in court at a later date.