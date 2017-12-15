Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

December 15th, 2017 Britain, Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 1 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

File photo: Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London

Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will marry on Saturday May 19, Kensington Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, who stars in the US TV legal drama “Suits”, announced their engagement last month with the marriage to take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The couple have chosen to marry in Windsor, west of London, because it is “a special place for them”. Harry’s 91-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth, will attend the ceremony.

Markle, 36, who attended a Catholic school as a child but identifies as a Protestant, will be baptised and confirmed into the Church of England before the wedding.

She intends to become a British citizen, though she will retain her US citizenship while she goes through the process.

The Gothic St George’s Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

Within the chapel are the tombs of ten sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour, and Charles I.

Print Friendly
  • Colin Evans

    I wonder how she is going to be married in a Church as a divorcee, when I understand her first husband divorced her on the grounds of her infidelity? Should be a civil ceremony.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close