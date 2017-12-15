Second phase of Tala village upgrade due in 2018

THE second phase of an upgrading project to revamp the centre of Tala village in Paphos is ear -marked to get underway in the first few months of 2018, according to officials.

Earlier this year, an overhaul of the popular village centre was completed before Easter, ahead of schedule, due to a mild winter. The square was pedestrianised and modernised to create an attractive centre for the entire village, said local councillor, Cathi Delaney.

The two phase upgrading works have a 1.5 million euro price tag which has been funded 70 per cent by the government, with the Tala community board paying the remaining 30 per cent.

A central, colourfully lit water fountain which turns shades of blue, purple, pink and yellow adds to the new look centre.

As part of phase one, water pipes under the square were replaced, drainage improved and electricity cables placed underground. The square has also been paved and pedestrianised, new lighting installed, flower beds planted and uniform pergolas added for businesses around the square.

Phase 2 was due to get underway in October 2017, and should have lasted around six months, however the project was deferred due to delays and a backlog of other government projects.

“It’s out of our control,” said Delaney, adding, “we have been assured by the government that in the first few months of 2018, the tender process will open and work on phase 2 will commence shortly after that,” she said.

This phase will include upgrading the network of roads around the square, levelling some and creating a one- way system, she said.

“The road network around the square will be widened where possible, roads will be resurfaced, some roads will be designated as one-way, and additional car parking will be created.”

In the meantime, although there are a number of areas decorated with the villages’ old Christmas decorations, new ones, which will adorn the revamped square are yet to arrive. However this should be ‘imminent’, said the councillor.

Tala is the birthplace of Archbishop Chrysostomos, and an icon shop found underneath the Church of the Birth of Christ is popular with visitors, as is the Archbishop’s museum which contains mementos of his travels, religious robes, photographs and his book collection.