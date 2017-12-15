Shops expect yuletide boom as economy improves

Christmas 2017 is expected to see a retail boom, with people’s thirteenth salaries alone pumping around 90 million euros into the local economy.

Stefanos Koursaris, president of small shopkeepers’ union Povek, told the Cyprus Mail that there is a change in the overall climate for the better.

“The really hard years were 2013-2015,” he said. “We saw an improvement last year, with this Christmas expected to be even better.”

Koursaris added that shops had already reported a 4.5-5 per cent increase in sales.

“Unemployment is down, which certainly helps, with shopkeepers also putting on special offers and discounts, with Nicosia municipality also trying to attract more shoppers by offering free parking. Many people were paid their thirteenth salaries this week and it is estimated that this will boost the local economy by 90 million euros. We are waiting and hoping.”

Supermarket Association chief Andreas Hadjiadamou agreed with Koursaris, saying people are in a much better financial situation this Christmas, compared to previous years.

“Prices were good last year, but they are even lower this year,” he said. “We are expecting a good period, with the rush beginning this weekend.”

But with retailers hopeful, are the public actually set to increase their spending?

The Mail spoke to a cross-section of locals to find out whether they’re planning to splash out this festive season.

Eleni, 28, agrees with the prevailing opinion.

“I work in marketing and advertising, and we’ve seen a real upturn in the amount being spent in the lead-up to the holidays,” she revealed. “Both companies and individuals seem to have more money to throw around this year, and it’s finally – four years on from the haircut – beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!” she said.

On a personal note, Eleni herself intends to follow the trend.

“Last year I spent very little at Christmas; just a few presents for close family. But in 2017 I feel secure enough financially to go a bit wild – my friends and I are planning to exchange gifts, and I’ve been able to splash out on a new television for my parents,” she added.

On the other hand, mother-of-two, Maria, isn’t quite as optimistic about public spending power this Christmas.

“Before the crisis, two working parents could easily support a family – and afford everything needed for a really great holiday season. But that’s changed, and even if we do feel there’s a bit more money around, we’ve all been burnt before; we’re far more aware now of what we spend, and nothing that’s not completely necessary this season is going to make it under the tree!” she said.

Retired businessman, Georgios Georgiou, is similarly wary.

“Ten, twenty years ago, everyone would spend and spend at this time of year,” he says, recalling that a contemporary once bought “a BMW for each of his children for Christmas!”

But times – and people – have changed, he added.

“As a country, we’re doing much better. But that doesn’t mean the man on the street is suddenly a millionaire. Even those of us who consider ourselves financially secure are having to be more careful. My wife and I used to visit my daughter in Australia each Christmas; now, we go every two years and send money for the kids instead.”

Andy, a 44-year-old mechanic, counts himself amongst the optimists. “I’m seeing more people in shops this year,” he said.

“Try going to one of the malls at the weekend and you can’t get through the door: unlike last year, they’re packed!”

It’s a trend he’s keen to follow: “That thirteenth salary makes all the difference,” he said. “You know you should save it, but this is the first year in a long time I’ve felt able to buy gifts for the whole family. So there will be lots of presents under the tree and, maybe, a trip in the offing! We’ve had enough of austerity; the money is there, let’s spend it!”