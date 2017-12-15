Woman steals from her grandmother

December 15th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Woman steals from her grandmother

The sum of €800 was stolen from an elderly woman by her granddaughter in Paphos on Friday.
According to police, the 19-year-old granddaughter, together with her boyfriend, 36, went to her grandmother’s home and asked for food.
Upon leaving, they allegedly took the money which was in an envelope.
Police is looking for the couple both of whom have repeatedly been in trouble with the law before.
An arrest warrant has been issued against them and they are wanted for a conspiracy to commit a felony and theft.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    Dregs of society. If guilty, lock them up.

  • Cydee

    It’s a sad fact – reflected in uk’Panorama’ last week, that the majority of theft from the elderly is by their own family.
    It’s a bad world when your own children thieve from you.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close