Woman steals from her grandmother

The sum of €800 was stolen from an elderly woman by her granddaughter in Paphos on Friday.

According to police, the 19-year-old granddaughter, together with her boyfriend, 36, went to her grandmother’s home and asked for food.

Upon leaving, they allegedly took the money which was in an envelope.

Police is looking for the couple both of whom have repeatedly been in trouble with the law before.

An arrest warrant has been issued against them and they are wanted for a conspiracy to commit a felony and theft.