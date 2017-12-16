More Cypriot households had internet access in 2017

Internet access in households continued to rise in 2017 reaching 79.4 per cent compared with 74.4 per cent in 2016, the Statistical Service said.

It said that the percentage of households with access to tablets reached 45.9 per cent in 2017 compared with 40.3 per cent in 2016. An increase has been recorded in the percentage of households that own a laptop computer from 66.3 per cent in 2016 to 69.2 per cent in 2017.

Furthermore, 94.9 per cent of households with dependent children own a computer whereas the corresponding percentage of households without dependent children stands at 68.5 per cent.

The main reasons for not having internet access at home were the lack of skills — 63 per cent of all households that do not have access — and the absence of need, 62.2 per cent.

The survey showed that 79.5 per cent uses the internet at least once a week. Almost all persons aged 16 – 24 98.2 per cent use the internet at least once a week. This percentage drops to 33.9 per cent among individuals aged 65 and 74, but appears to have increased compared with 26.4 per cent in 2016. Highly educated persons, 96.8 per cent, use the internet more frequently than persons of lower education, 48.8 per cent.

During the first quarter of 2017, internet use rose to 80.7 per cent compared with 75.9 per cent in 2016.

The most popular internet activities were reading online news/newspapers/magazines, 79.9 per cent, participating in social networks, 78.1 per cent, finding information about goods and services, 76.1 per cent, seeking health-related information, 71.8 per cent, and making phone calls or video calls (via webcam) over the internet, 70.0 per cent.

In addition, 84.6 per cent of the persons that used the Internet in the first quarter of 2017, used their mobile phone or smart phone to access the internet when away from home or work while 21.2 per cent used a laptop or tablet.

According to the survey, 24.4 per cent of people aged between 16 and 74 ordered goods and services online in the first quarter of 2017 compared with 22.1 per cent in 2016.

The most popular categories of goods/services ordered online were clothes or sports goods, 54.4 per cent, other travel arrangements such as transport tickets, car hire, etc. 48.1 per cent, and holiday accommodation, 38.1 per cent.

The survey showed that 82.4 per cent of the people who bought or ordered goods and services for private use prefer sellers from other EU countries, 39.4 per cent from the rest of the world and, 27.3 per cent buy or order from sellers in Cyprus. The amount spent on goods or services over the internet ranged between 100 and 500 euros.