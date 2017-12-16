‘The fate of every missing person will be ascertained’

December 16th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

‘The fate of every missing person will be ascertained’

The Limassol tree

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said on Saturday that despite the obstacles raised by the Turkish side, “we continue and will continue to do everything possible to ascertain the fate of every missing person”.

Speaking at an event to mark the decoration of the Christmas Tree for the Missing Persons in central Nicosia, Photiou said the tree is adorned with pictures of those missing and symbolises Turkey’s responsibilities, the continued drama that the relatives of the missing are going through and an unfulfilled duty to ascertain the fate of all missing since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Photiou conveyed the greetings and support of the President of the Republic, as well as his pledge to continue working with all his strength to resolve “this humanitarian issue”.

The representative of the Pancyprian Committee for the missing persons, Marios Antoniades said we are lending a voice to our missing persons and assuring them that their rights will not be trampled over.

A similar tree was also set up in Limassol.

According to data published on the Committee for Missing Persons website by October 31, 2017, the remains of 635 Greek Cypriots were identified and returned to their families while 875 are still missing.

As regards the Turkish Cypriots, the remains of 197 were identified and returned to their families by October 31, 2017, while 295 are still missing. The number of sites excavated is 1,171.

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    A wrong moment for such statements.

  • No_Name12

    What bothers me, even though I appreciate fully the great work done by the committee of missing people in finding the remains of the missing and bringing closure to their families, people that I deeply respect and have had the honor to meet in person, is that statements like these are empty and meaningless. We know what the fate of the missing has been – they are all dead, buried around the island. We know that. The question is, who killed them, why, how, and who is responsible (were these personal initiatives or order from above)?

    The committee was set up through negotiations, and the people who are now working in it are bound to rules negotiated which protect the perpetrators of the crimes. In its official mission, it states that “11. The committee will not attempt to attribute responsibility for the deaths of any missing persons or make findings as to the cause of such deaths.”

    Remember those Turkish officers and soldiers who killed captured soldiers, those EOKA B thugs who massacred whole villages, GC gangsters who even abducted sick TC people from hospitals in the 60s, TMT who killed GC and TC civilians who were against it or deemed a threat, the Greek junta officers who ordered the killing of GC anti-junta soldiers and individuals? All of these killings, done on unarmed individuals and captured soldiers, are crimes of the most horrendous nature. The committee’s role, as the two sides have set it up, is to find the remains, but never inform on its findings of who committed such crimes, in fact, officially they are not even allowed to tell families how their loved one died. Those criminals still walk among us, in the north and the south, in Greece and Turkey, and will never receive punishment, we don’t even acknowledge officially the crimes themselves, as the committee set up to do all this work has been stripped of the power to declare that a crime has been committed. This is only a partial closure for the families, if any.

    The two sides have agreed on a framework that covers up each others criminals, it’s as simple as that – isn’t this nice? Behind all this antagonism and tension, how the elites of both sides always find a way to watch out for each others’ back? Not to mention that all those people who printed books supposedly documenting the missing GCs who are still alive in Turkish camps, those liars and despicable persons that have made whole careers and sold best-sellers on the backs of the suffering of the families of the missing, with the collaboration of the state, should had been in jail decades ago.

    The story of the missing people in Cyprus is the story of the exploitation of human misery. The moment you start digging into how the missing people have been managed as a political issue, exploited and manipulated, you discover what a joke everything is, behind those grand nationalist slogans, the state reassurances and the official history books. And as Comedian said in Watchmen, “Hey… I never said it was a good joke!”

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close