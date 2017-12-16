Police investigating car arson in Larnaca

A car belonging to a Larnaca man who works as a security guard was destroyed by fire that was deliberately set, police said on Saturday.

Authorities were notified of the fire at around 3.30am on Saturday. The car was parked in a sheltered parking space in the man’s home in the Kokkines refugee estate.

Two fire engines put the blaze out around an hour later. The €20,000-vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Investigators scoured the scene for clues and concluded that the fire had been set deliberately. The owner told police he did not suspect anyone.