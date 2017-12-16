Police investigating car arson in Larnaca

December 16th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Police investigating car arson in Larnaca

File photo

A car belonging to a Larnaca man who works as a security guard was destroyed by fire that was deliberately set, police said on Saturday.

Authorities were notified of the fire at around 3.30am on Saturday. The car was parked in a sheltered parking space in the man’s home in the Kokkines refugee estate.

Two fire engines put the blaze out around an hour later. The €20,000-vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Investigators scoured the scene for clues and concluded that the fire had been set deliberately. The owner told police he did not suspect anyone.

 

Print Friendly
  • Vladimir

    Of course he didn’t simply because he did it to benefit from insurance. And I really doubt that security man barely making around EUR1k a month can afford something for EUR20k. He would need NOT to eat and drink anything for the previous 24 months in a raw…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close