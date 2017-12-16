Serb suspected of being hitman remanded

A 43-year-old Serbian man was remanded in custody for six days on Saturday on suspicion of being a hitman hired to kill a top local gangland figure.

The man was arrested on an international arrest warrant issued by Cypriot authorities in June this year.

He was arrested in Skopje on June 28 and handed over to Cypriot police on Friday.

Authorities are seeking a second Serbian man in connection with the case.

The two are suspected of being contract killers hired to take out Alexis Mavromichalis aka Alexoui early in 2016.

Authorities in Serbia had notified their Cyprus counterparts in March, 2016 that a contract killing had been agreed through a phone call from Nicosia’s Central Prison.

The man at the Serbian end would receive €10,000 to hire the hitmen.

The hitmen arrived on the island on March 31, 2016 but were forced to leave after their plans became known.

The pair had been watching Mavromihalis at a café in Nicosia but their cover was blown and they had to flee the scene.

They returned on April 16 through the north, but were forced to abandon their plans after they were notified they were under surveillance by the authorities.