Two arrests after attack with pistol

Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with a case of causing bodily harm to a former 52-year-old colleague.

After warrants for their arrest were issued against two foreign men, aged 38 and 35, police first arrested the older man and then later the younger, in whose possession an air pistol was found, which he gave to the police.

According to the police, on Thursday the two foreign men at 1pm reportedly went to an internet store managed by the 52-year-old where they threatened a 48-year-old Cypriot employee with the gun.

The younger man apparently hit the 52-year-old causing him actual bodily harm over professional differences.

Paphos CID is investigating.