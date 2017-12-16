Our View: Hefty and frequent fines are the only way to make our roads safer

A study of the Cypriot driver, presented to secondary school children by justice and public order minister Ionas Nicolaou, found him/her to be a bad driver, careless, dangerous, bloody-minded and with a tendency to ignore traffic rules. The study also found them to be inconsiderate, rude and selfish in the way they behave on the road. Younger respondents, commenting on road habits, noted the lack of respect shown by drivers to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

As regards habits during driving, Cypriot drivers admitted to using their mobile phones – both to talk and to send text messages – drinking, eating and smoking, while some women said they would put make-up on while driving. The youngest drivers (18-19 years) belonged to the high-risk group as their road behaviour was marked by excessive self-confidence about their driving ability, inexperience and no concept of danger; they committed the most dangerous traffic violations.

The study said nothing new or anything that was not known, but Nicolaou felt it was a better way to educate teenagers about road safety than through the customary lectures given at schools. The presentation of the study engaged students, many of whom took part in the discussion that followed. He believed that the new approach succeeded in conveying the right messages to the teenagers likely to drive dangerously.

While awareness campaigns at schools are necessary they will not make our roads any safer, just as national road safety campaigns have not markedly improved the road behaviour of drivers, which, according to the report remains selfish, dangerous and careless. Campaigns are quite clearly not enough and, at last, the government has realised this. Nicolaou said his ministry is in consultation with the attorney-general’s office about imposing harsher penalties on traffic offenders, including the confiscation of cars and the imposition of driving bans without going to court.

We doubt such measures can be introduced, but there are countless other things that can be done to make drivers comply with traffic rules. First, traffic cameras need to be installed on the roads as soon as possible. Second, fines for traffic violations must be increased and automatic bans imposed on drunk drivers. Third, more traffic policemen should be on the city roads – not just on highways with speed traps – issuing fines to drivers for violating traffic rules such us doing right turns where they are not allowed. Fourth, illegally parked cars should be towed away because they also make roads less safe.

Hefty and frequent fines plus the threat of a driving ban would soon improve the behaviour of the Cypriot driver. This may seem a harsh approach but it is the only way to make our roads safer, as awareness campaign, obviously do not work.