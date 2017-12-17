Animal welfare letter writer has her priorities totally wrong

December 17th, 2017

In the Sunday Mail (December 10) yet another letter regarding animal mistreatment took up space in the Letters page. Patricia Radnor Kyriacou commented on the shallow perceptions of journalists with regard to what transpires in interviews when they speak with relevant people in the know about what happens to unfortunate creatures here in Cyprus. She mentions ‘zero research’ ‘extreme suffering’ and lists the awful things done to helpless animals intended for human consumption. When we became part of Europe, we signed up to agreements concerning animal welfare. If officialdom is lacking in its duty, then the EU forums are the place to gripe and those she feels do not uphold the laws, she should name and shame.

Cruelty is something that decent people will never understand. It will always be there just as kindness is always there to help non-humans to survive or to ease suffering. Many people go to great lengths to help animals and birds here not because they will be given a Nobel (or other) prize for doing it. Very often they have to put up with abuse and threats, but simply out of caring. Many are not wealthy people and sacrifice their own needs to feed strays and support animal welfare groups in whatever way they can. Those who are ignorant or nasty will remain as their nature or their parents have honed them. Education of children surely helps. I’ve seen children influence parents who don’t like animals that they can be a joyful addition to a life and a home.

However, in her letter Ms Radnor Kyriacou shows little caring for human suffering. I’m speaking of her dig at Sarah Fenwick’s comment on dolphins. The interview with Theo Panayides revealed that her mother was suffering from cancer. So what about the extreme suffering that family is going through right now? And how shallow to pick on that one aspect of an interview that was honest and balanced?

In addition, the mother has given refuge to countless animals over the years. Perhaps next time Ms Radnor Kyriacou can give a human subject the same consideration she gives to the animals she loves before she speaks.

 

Colette Ni Reamonn Ioannidou

Nicosia

  • Peter Ellacott

    Once again we have had pups dumped in a wheelie bin , 4 were dead but my wife spent with others hours trying to keep another alive with 2 hourly feeds but unfortunately that died. I cannot understand the Cypriot people who are forever bothering God, have religious icons dangling in their cars & resort to murdering dogs. The word hypocricity springs to mind

    • Douglas

      A Country is judged by the way it treats its animals.

  • athessalonian

    Having read both articles referenced here, “Local jazz singer says it hot” published on Dec. 5,2017 as well as “Cyprus’ captive dolphins… dead or alive?” published on Dec.10,2017, I am pasting, exclussively for the readership’s benefit, the comments concerning the dolphins as they appeared in each publication respectively.

    Excerpt from “Local jazz singer says it hot” published on Dec. 5,2017
    “Yet Cyprus News Report is an activist website, promising “change-making news since 2009”, and Sarah has pursued social causes since her teens, when she joined the protests against an Ayia Napa aquarium that was keeping dolphins in a swimming pool (the dolphins were released, much to her delight and astonishment).”

    Excerpt from “Cyprus’ captive dolphins… dead or alive?” published on Dec.10,2017
    “One lives in hope, but the most egregious example of lazy journalism yet – I am sorry to say – appeared in last Sunday’s Mail. The article ‘Saying it Hot’, which profiled singer and journalist Sarah Fenwick cites her as saying that the Ayia Napa dolphins ‘were released much to her delight and astonishment’.”

    I would therefore conclude, in absence of bias, that the comment by Patricia Radnor Kyriacou is of substance and to the contrary of what this article’s composer is attempting to prove by using unsubstantiated, irrelevant and allusive inferences that Patricia Radnor Kyriacou has a deficit of care towards humanity for having accurately pointed out a journalistic blander equating to misinformation.

  • Dai

    Unfortunately this problem does not just relate to Cyprus. I am reliably informed it’s the same in Spain.

    • Guest

      This problem is also acute in the other EU countries Portugal, Greece, Italy, Romania and Bulgaria.

  • Evergreen

    An interesting perspective.

  • Greenpeace

    Generally speaking, no one wants an animal’s death to overshadow the pleasure of its body on their plate.

  • Adele is back x

    So sad how animal abuse is in Cyprus, all the shelters are full … Honestly I so wish I could change things but…..

    • Evergreen

      Its related to mind change .

      • Guest

        True. Education is the key. There needs to be a thorough reform not only of animal welfare laws as well as stiff punishments for animal cruelty, a change of mentality in society is necessary starting from kindergartens and schools.

        • Evergreen

          Education starts from cradle times.

