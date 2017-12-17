Animal welfare letter writer has her priorities totally wrong

In the Sunday Mail (December 10) yet another letter regarding animal mistreatment took up space in the Letters page. Patricia Radnor Kyriacou commented on the shallow perceptions of journalists with regard to what transpires in interviews when they speak with relevant people in the know about what happens to unfortunate creatures here in Cyprus. She mentions ‘zero research’ ‘extreme suffering’ and lists the awful things done to helpless animals intended for human consumption. When we became part of Europe, we signed up to agreements concerning animal welfare. If officialdom is lacking in its duty, then the EU forums are the place to gripe and those she feels do not uphold the laws, she should name and shame.

Cruelty is something that decent people will never understand. It will always be there just as kindness is always there to help non-humans to survive or to ease suffering. Many people go to great lengths to help animals and birds here not because they will be given a Nobel (or other) prize for doing it. Very often they have to put up with abuse and threats, but simply out of caring. Many are not wealthy people and sacrifice their own needs to feed strays and support animal welfare groups in whatever way they can. Those who are ignorant or nasty will remain as their nature or their parents have honed them. Education of children surely helps. I’ve seen children influence parents who don’t like animals that they can be a joyful addition to a life and a home.

However, in her letter Ms Radnor Kyriacou shows little caring for human suffering. I’m speaking of her dig at Sarah Fenwick’s comment on dolphins. The interview with Theo Panayides revealed that her mother was suffering from cancer. So what about the extreme suffering that family is going through right now? And how shallow to pick on that one aspect of an interview that was honest and balanced?

In addition, the mother has given refuge to countless animals over the years. Perhaps next time Ms Radnor Kyriacou can give a human subject the same consideration she gives to the animals she loves before she speaks.

Colette Ni Reamonn Ioannidou

Nicosia