Police slapped a 62-year-old man from Peyia, Paphos with a €25,000 fine for poaching, it was announced on Monday.

According to police, when officers of the game and fauna fund stopped a car on Sunday with three men in it, aged 28, 62 and 65, in the area of Toxeftra in Peyia, they saw one of them throwing a live hare out of the window.

They took all three of them to the Peyia police station for questioning.

The 62-year-old owner of the car was fined with €25,000 for poaching, and has to pay within a month.

The 65-year-old had no licence for the hunting gun he had on him, which is registered to another person. He was charged to appear in court at a later date. Police found nothing against the 28-year-old.