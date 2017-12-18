€25,000 fine for poaching

December 18th, 2017 Cyprus 15 comments

€25,000 fine for poaching

Police slapped a 62-year-old man from Peyia, Paphos with a €25,000 fine for poaching, it was announced on Monday.

According to police, when officers of the game and fauna fund stopped a car on Sunday with three men in it, aged 28, 62 and 65, in the area of Toxeftra in Peyia, they saw one of them throwing a live hare out of the window.

They took all three of them to the Peyia police station for questioning.

The 62-year-old owner of the car was fined with €25,000 for poaching, and has to pay within a month.

The 65-year-old had no licence for the hunting gun he had on him, which is registered to another person. He was charged to appear in court at a later date. Police found nothing against the 28-year-old.

Print Friendly
  • jobanana

    So now we’ll simply have another unpaid fine and the great white hunter will go on killing harmless animals.

  • Bourne

    3 idiots in a car and a hare..could be the start of a joke

  • Bystander

    Classic

  • Grant Bannister

    What the 28 year old was just getting a lift? Do they not know the law of complicity here.?

  • JS Gost

    What about the gun owner, surely he is guilty of something as well. Apart from stupidity.

    • Tim K

      Don’t you loan your gun out? I mean, why wouldn’t you trust someone with it?

  • almostbroke

    If the police dident relieve him of the money on the spot , you can kiss that one goodbye . No fear of C M ‘naming and shaming ‘!!!!

  • EGB

    We’ll see what happens (probably in court, I assume the fine can be appealed) but I applaud the police for getting tough and imposing a very big fine, it will certainly make others think twice.

  • SuzieQ

    I wonder if he’ll pay the fine?

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Now, now dear SQ. ‘Tis the season to be jolly, not cynical! Whatever next?

      • SuzieQ

        You got me!

    • Douglas

      Do pigs fly?

    • Pete

      Not a hope unfortunately.

    • Grant Bannister

      Of course he won’t and nothing will eventually happen.

    • Mist

      Subcontract the fine collection is the answer.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close