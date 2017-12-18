President to visit Saudi in New Year

President Nicos Anastasiades is to travel to Saudi Arabia in January on an official visit, it was reported on Monday.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, Anastasiades, along with a large delegation from Cyprus are to visit Riyad in the first half of January, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. The visit is in response to the invitation the Saudi Arabian government extended to Anastasiades.

Anastasiades visited Saudi Arabia in 2015 to pay his respects to the Saudi royal family after the death of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.