President to visit Saudi in New Year

December 18th, 2017 Cyprus 9 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades is to travel to Saudi Arabia in January on an official visit, it was reported on Monday.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, Anastasiades, along with a large delegation from Cyprus are to visit Riyad in the first half of January, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. The visit is in response to the invitation the Saudi Arabian government extended to Anastasiades.

Anastasiades visited Saudi Arabia in 2015 to pay his respects to the Saudi royal family after the death of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

 

 

  • Mist

    He’s up to something……………………Given the gulf between Turkey and the Saudi’s is he hoping to get some leverage over the north or is he just a pawn in the Arabians game?

    • ROC..

      Stop reading between the lines. He was invited.

      “The visit is in response to the invitation the Saudi Arabian government extended to Anastasiades.”

  • ROC..

    Its so strange that Nic cannot visit anywhere without regular commentors sticking thier ore into it, strange how when Akinci or Erdogan visit places these commoners always seem to be silient.

  • almostbroke

    Ah ! A leader who runs the country like a medieval ‘sheik ‘ from the fiefdom of Cyprus visiting his distant relatives from the medieval House of Saud ! He ‘ll pick up a nice few baubles there , the Saudi Princes are known for their gifts ‘ . I wonder how are they fixed for passports ‘ ? Niks daughters do a nice line in ‘passport facilitation ‘ .from Niks lawyer office

  • EGB

    Although it’s fairly obvious he will be reelected, is it responsible to take a ‘large delegation’ to Saudi Arabia weeks before the election? Why a large delegation? What exactly will be achieved? Another enemy of our enemy is our friend? So much for renewed Cyprob talks going anywhere. Irresponsible, the Saudis don’t give a t*ss about Cyprus, and why should they?

    • elbmw

      Might be something to do with a pipeline? Only time will tell.

      • EGB

        I doubt it. Turkey hates Saudi Arabia, Anastiades takes large delegation there for no gain I can see (EU rules are EU rules). Call me cynical.

        • elbmw

          Okay…. You Cynic! 🙂

          No but seriously, I was under the impression that Turkey and SA were, if not friends then at least collaborators since they both played their part in the creation of ISIS – SA and Qatari money and Turkish logistics and training camps/base of operations – as well as the religious angle. I did not realise that they hated each other.

          As for the delegation, I see no other reason for it other than to convince SA to run their proposed pipeline through Egypt (across the Red Sea) and then on to Cyprus rather than the original idea which was to go through Turkey. Its not as if were going there to sell them halloumi.

          As for rules, EU or otherwise, they are often broken or bent in pursuit of national interests. In any case there are no rules against an EU member state going to SA. The UK and Germany have done a great deal of business with the Saudis over the years and nobody seemed to care.

          • EGB

            SA closed the Qatar border, Turkey sided with Qatar because they have a military base there. Middle Eastern politics is a minefield and Cyprus should navigate gently. I don’t doubt that a great deal of EU business has been done with SA but I was really asking the cost/benefit of Cyprus getting involved, the answer is, as you say, the pipeline from Cyprus to Greece to Italy but given what should be the island’s priorities, avoiding pumping gas through Turkey or solving a 50 year old problem I know where my vote lies. The Middle East to Greece to Italy pipeline can be built later, if necessary.

