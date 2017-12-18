Turkish foreign minister seeking greater recognition of north

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday it was important to take steps towards the recognition of the ‘TRNC’ during budget discussions at the Turkish parliament.

Cavusoglu called on the Turkish government and opposition “to work together to make the [TRNC] passport valid in more countries and open up more representations in cities around the world”.

“The embargoes imposed on the TRNC must be removed. The EU has not kept its word on this.”

Cavusoglu added that Ankara was not responsible for the collapse of the Cyprus negotiations in Crans-Montana in July and that they had concluded a solution would not be possible within the current parameters.

“There was no solution because the Greek Cypriots did not want to share government, power and the economy with the Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

“Right now, there are elections in the south and north, so there is no point in talking about this beforehand, we shouldn’t make this an election issue – it is a national policy.”

The foreign minister said they would sit down with the Turkish Cypriot authorities after the elections in January and discuss future steps to be taken.

  • Gold51

    Turkey can spend billions if it likes on the Turkish occupied areas of the Republuc of Cyprus…. Great..!!
    But as far as recognition is concerned…. NO CHANCE EVER.!!
    So that dumbo from “Turkey” can carry on hallucinating and grovelling as much as he likes, Its a fact
    Turkey must remove all its troops and all its illegale Anatolian grubby squatters from Cyprus eventually.
    Turkey will loose out on all waisted billions just as it did in Syria and Got “NOTHING” back in return.!!

    • HighTide

      Christmas time, dream time! Recognition of the TRNC is the sovereign right of each state according to its national interests. Turkey is by far more important to international commerce than a tiny half island state.
      Just keep tuned in, it will happen soon.

      • alexanderthegreat

        Well, you’ve been trying to get recognition for the TRNC for decades. How’s that gone for you so far?

        These farcical ‘negotiations’ have dragged on long enough. The ROC should close the border, and snub the TRNC completely, like South Korea, and most of the world, snubs North Korea. And whilst we’re at it, let’s do the same to Turkey(if that doesn’t rattle them to the core, nothing will).

        • HighTide

          You have strange thoughts. Recognition was not realistic as long as the UN pursued re-unification. No country wanted to put spanner in the works. Now, with the UN slowly retreating, it’s a new ball game and recognition will come in time. The border cannot be unilaterally closed as it would be in contravention of the EU accession agreement of the “ROC”. It would amount to giving up the charade of controlling the whole island and with it the recognition of the TRNC. Your leaders are not even thinking about that.
          For a tiny half island state, the size of a small town in Turkey, the idea to “snub” Turkey is the joke of the year.

  • antonis/ac

    “It is a fact that Mr. Akinci had specific demands from the Greek Cypriot side in the negotiations [at Crans Montana]. For him the rotating Presidency and the effective participation of the Turkish Cypriots, were very important. And we have seen that President Anastasiades made moves to meet these requirements, but still ended [without a solution] because TURKEY put forth (raised) other things.” (Niazi Kizilurek.)

  • Muffin the Mule

    Inevitable, given post Crans Montana.

  • HighTide

    This is a very sober approach that should be accepted by the South and followed up with recognition. Two sovereign states can easily agree on all open questions such as territory and property without political pressure. What’s wrong with two friendly neighborly states?

    • ROC..

      Thier is only one ROC whereby two states can exsist, this notion of two sovereign states is not going to happen, 43 years you been singing the same tune,

      • Bobby

        HT is not well
        Spins the official line
        Give up and give in….I am based in Turkey…we hear this rubbish everyday …educated Turks laugh in private …..ht is a settler or paid blogger
        Does NOT reflect young TCs views,,!

        • HighTide

          Educated Turks “laugh in private”? How would you know that? You obviously don’t move in such circles.

          • Bobby

            You know my circles….?

            Obviously you should know …you know everything…are you related to Allah ?

            You are sick

            Stop hurting the TCs please !

            • HighTide

              You are an imposter. Admit it.

              • Bobby

                You should know …your views are all based on evidence on facts …like the stuff you spin on this site….I was told by some TCs not to bother on this site it’s full of cave dwellers….spinning rubbish from Ankara …. .shouting bullying and thinking they have the right to be Turks alone…..yep I admit it I am an imposter…if you are a Turk it’s a club I would nit want to join full of lies and deception bullying the TCs with the settlers the troops and fanciful promises or nationhood of puppeteers shame on you…you are causing more damage than the Greeks the E U ….and you don’t know it?

                • HighTide

                  Minutes ago you posted that you live in Turkey, then you were in India and tomorrow you will be in North Cyprus. What’s next, Honolulu?

                  • Bobby

                    That’s the best you can do?
                    Would like to meet you
                    But you would never have the courage for that …as it seems you know thecrubbuxh you write …sorry the rubbish you plagiarise from Ankara is lies
                    TCs are doomed ….people like you are hunting them down
                    Stop attacking and start orivng your view….seems yiur blogs reflect how hollow your views are

                    view….

                    • HighTide

                      Why would you read Australian Real Estate publications if you have never been there? Want to buy a flat?

    • Bobby

      You just can’t stop peddling the spin
      Yes the works just accept it…..turkey gets to wipe out the TCs and gets a new country as its puppet ….what’s wrong with that….you
      need help….medical help ….

      • HighTide

        You can’t even deal with proper and friendly suggestions. You are truly sick.

        • Bobby

          I deal with it like you deal with diverse views….must be a fake Turk
          Or a Greek
          Or a Jew
          Or Armenian
          Or whoever is the hate of the day ….

          You shut down debate by the fake Turk or you are a Greek
          You can never explore that maybe it’s you …you are the problem….the rubbish you write ….sorry I meant repeat the rubbish you get from Ankara…you think that’s helps the TC cause….really…that’s how you win over people by being a bullying harassing others attacking Attacking and blaming the Greeks…really smart sensible stuff….so you don’t need help ?
          Off course you should know….

  • antonis/ac

    “Turkey constantly talks about give and take, but she constantly wants to take without giving. She will give a small piece of the conquered territories and will take the State. And she considers this a great concession. She will never forgo the guarantees. . . . It is not Greece which sabotages the negotiations, it is Turkey. All those who, with regard to this issue, put Greece and Turkey in the same basket are wrong. Turkey and not Greece is the occupying power in Cyprus and has been so for forty two years.” (Sener Levent)

    • Sam

      LIES;
      More LIES;
      Try and speak the truth for once on CM and you may receive a bit of Respect;

      Fabrications is what your full of;

      • SOKRATIS

        F.Y.I antonis/ac is merely quoting your compatriot’s statement in the newspaper Politis. The statement is true and correct. If you do not like Sener Levent’s statement it does not mean that it is untrue, nor does it make it less respectful. This is food for thought.

        • Sam

          Right!
          If you read Antonis statement he says it is Turkey whom sabotaged the talks; This is a utter lie; As it was Nick and his GC parliament barking they want peace and in Turn the Enosis Anthem was introduced during the Unification Talks;

          It was Enosis which why Turkey had to intervene in the first place;
          It was Enosis which has bought Cyprus to where it is Today;
          It was Enosis Anthem which caused Akinci to walk out of the last Talks;

          Therefore only a fool would read and absorb such ill statement your countrymen Antonis has made;
          Actually Antonis is a Member of ELAM; What can one expect from such a idiotic person?

          Your free support Antonis;
          Only difference is I don’t and nor does many on CM either as he copies and paste and is a Full on Turkish basher’

          • SOKRATIS

            If you do not agree with a true statement it is your own prerogative. However this does not automatically give you the right to slander and accuse someone as an alleged racist simply because you do not like the truth. Weak people like you who have weak arguments resort to slanderous unfounded accusations to cover their weaknesses and their complete ignorance of the true facts. So the use of personal slander becomes your weapon of choice, followed with propaganda. This is food for thought.

            • HighTide

              What is a ‘true statement’? You are confusing personal opinion with truth, which is not surprising, given your own twisted understanding of facts.

          • Bobby

            “Turkey whom sabotaged the talks” not quite true….sure Turkey has an agenda they are not in the north to help or protect the TCs

            spent some time in the north…

            Turkeys real agenda is clear when you meet the settlers

            To blame Turkey is not realistic,

            Turkey has found a wonderful opportunity so they will not leave and the T Cs will have to accept that…the troops changing name of streets towns and off course the settlers….

            As of the RACISTS south I did not stay long enough to meet such people

            I suppose there are Turkish bashes ( met many of them overseas!)

            often Turkey gives these bad people reason to bash Turkey…..you just cant blame Greeks for that !

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Here goes the fake Turk again. You are full of shit…

              • Bobby

                Hey Naci

                (or is that “Nazi “)

                did you join the gangsters (mainly settlers I am told)

                who went to attack the editor of Afrika…he must also be a FAKE TURK (is is he really a Greek or Jew or Armenia in disguised….maybe he is ……

                You are not big on tolerating fellow Turks diverse views are you ?

                Your lack of tolerance…is that racism…?

                Yep I must be a fake Turk. You are the authority of giving out ethnicity…forget the genetics / DNA /culture / family….you know you are Allah ?

                • Naci Rizaoglu

                  If you are a real Turk, why would you be so obsessed with the Greeks and GCs??
                  Your views are not diverse in the least. Every post belittles the TCs and the Turks and you make it very obvious.

                  • Bobby

                    You seem to be obsessed with the Greeks and GCs

                    I don’t care about them I have no dealings with them they mean nothing to me
                    I don’t believe in deaminizing helps …its immature not constructive and reflects badly on those that demonise others

                    I feel sorry for TCs

                    I have lived & seen what they are going thru

                    I have many TC fiends… they are proud hard working quiet people….

                    I rarely heard TCs blame the south or Greeks like some of the bloggers her

                    I suppose young educated travelled TCs are sophisticated smart and know the issue is more complex than blaming the Greeks

                    We should all trying to help the young TCs

                    Stop the dilution of TCs culture language, changing names of places… stop the settlers

                    Turkey wants to help and protect then they should withdraw the settlers

                    Be better than the Greeks,

                    Honour their word and protect the integrity of TCs …stop pushing a Turkey agenda start supporting a TC agenda !!!!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      TCs do not support Turkey’s agenda. Neither do they support the Greek/GC agenda whose only wish is to turn the entire Island into a Greek island and treat TCs as a minority with inferior rights and subjected to racism resulting from extreme brainwashing in the South.

                    • Bobby

                      Many TCs DO support Turkey’s agenda.

                      They say that in public

                      They must do that

                      They need the investment the jobs ….

                      They have very little choice

                      When they oppose the “agenda” in any form they get the treatment dished out to AFRIKA

                      I don’t think they can support the south openly even if they wanted to
                      I don’t think the “ turn the entire Island into a Greek island “ is really a 21 st century issue.

                      It’s an old demon put out to keep people in their place.

                      The issue is far more complex than simple “a Greek island “

                      The issue of treating TCs as a minority with inferior rights etc is NOT based on today it’s the past. Remembers TCs are not living with the south now….so how does that argument work today ?

                      From the TCs I know living in the south it seems this issue is historical and not really relevant in a globalised world and in a EU country.

                      The TCs in the south seem to well off, they got their land back, some are in business.

                      I met with them, know them, and what they say you will not find on the blogs of this site.

                      They are the silent hard working family people with careers who love the island and prefer the western type society.

                      Sure there are racist & extremists who love to engage in brainwashing (even in Turkey hard to believe eh ?)

                      To generalise that all Greeks or Turks or westerners want all Turks to be Greeks etc or victimise all Turks is a very simplistic, and a generalisation
                      As if Turkey and Turks do not treat minorities as inferiors look at the Kurds, the Christians Jews in Turkey ……

                      You can’t blame the Greeks as the ONLY people who are genetically programmed to victimise Turks that’s plainly silly.

                      Remember Turkeys neighbours have not forgotten what we as a minority ruled over the majority when our ancestors had the Ottoman Empire
                      .
                      It was a brutal period of ethnic engineering forcing Turks to migrate and populate parts of the Empire.

                      My TCs friend an engineer in the south explains that’s how his family got to Cyprus ….force migration to change the makeup of the island a long time ago !

                      Same happened in Syria Slavakia Bulgaria etc. THats the baggage both Greeks and Turks have to carry…the deeds of others of the long past condemn the young of today.,…S A D !

                      Unfortunately this stuff is also taught at School

                      That’s why Turkey bashing is still around…and with the help of Turkey gets fueled regularly

                      Fortunately the younger TCs on other blogs sites and those I have spoken to are far too sophisticated to believe in this dated phony arguments .

                      But why stop it sounds good fiction.

                      Keep at it !!!

                    • HighTide

                      More unrealistic beliefs. The result of a referendum in the past and very recent opinion polls have confirmed that the majority of TRNC citizens wish to run their own affairs. Since the BBF is dead, continued partition with a future recognized TRNC is the only viable solution.

                    • Bobby

                      settlers & troops voted
                      Free media allowed
                      People given access to info
                      Well informed voters ?
                      Been there saw it talked to them….dream on
                      If there were NO TROOPS OR SETTLERS OR CHANGE IN NAMES AND freedom of expression press ……I could believe it was a valid vote
                      Clearly, from what you read in the EU and UN report on this…it was distorted to various extent…like the recent Turkey vote
                      Good try

                    • HighTide

                      You are great liar about something you don’t know. Only Turkish Cypriot citizens vote in referenda and elections, 185.000 the last time. There are many publications in the TRNC, from left to right that you obviously are not capable of reading. Your allegation of EU and UN reports being distorted shows your ignorance of the workings of these institutions. Maybe it happens in your Australian home, certainly not here.
                      What you wish to believe is neither here nor there. It doesn’t tickle anyone in the TRNC.

                    • Bobby

                      Your arrogance is showing

                      How do you know only Turkish Cypriots voted

                      Not MY allegations it in the EU and UN reports go online and read them

                      Are they lying too?

                      Why are you distorting the truth …..why would the EU & UN lie ?

                      Never been to Australian
                      You have them too?

                      Like many young TCs we are not stuck in the past bigoted ways

                      The world has moved on

                      You grossly misrepresent TCs…why do you do that?

                      You are only feeding the Turk haters

                  • HighTide

                    By his own account he has relatives and business interests in South Cyprus and just likes to be an agent provocateur.

                    • Bobby

                      Do I ?

                      Didnt know that

                      Wrong again

                      I have no business interests any where

                      I recently spent time in the north with a family friend

                      I spent a few nights with TCs in the south (they were FAKE TURKS or is that FAKE TCs….up to you …you make the rules ….)

                      You dont need an agent provocateur you and your friends are doing a good job!!

                      Keep it up ….

            • HighTide

              You are hopelessly out of touch with reality. Greek street names in Turkish North Cyprus were changed for Turkish names decades ago, and rightly so. You won’t find English street names in Paris either.
              The TRNC has developed nicely thanks to Turkish intervention in 1974 and the billions of investment since.
              This is highly appreciated and will continue.

              • Bobby

                don’t know if I am hopelessly out of touch with reality

                You seem to an authority on “ reality” perhaps ?

                TC family in the north shown me some old pictures of the signs from the 1950s or 60s they were clearly in Turkish with the equivalent Greek interpretation (we know this we used Google translation)

                I was then shown the same street today with a totally different name in Turkish (noticed there was no Greek, very subtle)

                I was told this was done in the 80s and 90s

                I don’t know if TRNC has developed nicely thanks to Turkey.
                Its seems anything but.

                I do know and spoke to the locals and settlers

                I can assume you are a settler or supporter of the settler or work for some government body political party….connected to the regime in some way…if so maybe you should consider moving to Turkey ?

                I suppose you highly appreciated the influx of settlers the change of names the billions invested to make the TCs into real Turks not those fake Turks right ?

                Just ask the editors of Africa

                • HighTide

                  Africa is a communist paper, no need to ask anyone there. Communists in the TRNC are a tiny specie. You are really out of touch. Each country names its streets in its own language and with its own references. There is no need for Greek street names in the TRNC. A rather naive demand.
                  Your suggestion to move to Turkey is an arrogant statement for something that is none of your business. The subject here is the TRNC.
                  Whether you like it or not, the TRNC has grown with immigration and money from Turkey, thanks to the policies of the “ROC”. Citizenship is free upon qualifying and not for sale as in the South.
                  You know nothing of the majority attitude in North Cyprus.

                  • Bobby

                    So you saying communists don’t have rights?

                    Can’t they express their views freely even if they are silly ?

                    Dont you like minorities ?

                    I think you miss the point about the name changes as I did when I was told about this

                    Yes each country names its streets in its own language and with its own references.

                    So why the names were changed totally from the old TC names to other names?

                    Don’t TCs have the right to keep the TC names?

                    TCs tell me there are Turkish names in the south.

                    TCs feel uncomfortable of this “wiping out the past” or ethnic cleansing stuff.
                    I have been saying the Greeks want to turn the island into Greece wipe out

                    TCs…but the truth is Turkey is doing the same ….to the extreme…look at the name changes throughout Turkey from Istanbul etc …… it’s a shameful part of our history…now they are doing it in the north….

                    Name changes, the settlers, free land, etc …….I think you know what I mean

                    Why don’t you move to Turkey …seems you fit nicely

                    Not sure if it’s an arrogant statement ….. I leave the arrogance to you
                    ….if Turkey and its cheering squad were honest they would not flood the place with settlers and change names etc…..the young TCs are not stupid they know what the end game is …as you do ………it’s a shame you care little about the people a lot about the agenda

                    You may not realise it but you are fueling the Turkey haters….please refrain …you are not helping the TC cause…

                    TRNC is not the answer

                    Young TC s say that…..

                    The young TCs want to be part of the west
                    ( I warn them the west is racist, I see it daily its not pretty …..)

                    So keep up with the brainwashing…. BUT the young get their info from other global sources

                    You can fool some of the people some of the time, not all the people all the time

                    • HighTide

                      You live in your own dream world which is far away from reality. Try to make you own environment a better one instead of wisecracking about matters you don’t know. Talking to a handful of people is not enough to pretend.
                      Who said communists have no rights? You are falsifying statements. Communists can write whatever they wish but their views represent 2-3% of the voters, thus being irrelevant for others.
                      Look after your interests in South Cyprus, that will be more profitable for you than baseless speculations about the North.

                    • Bobby

                      You mean you don’t live in the real world

                      I am based in Turkey at the moment

                      Currently visiting friends in India

                      Do you hate Indians as well ?

                      Whats my environment …. Turkey?

                      Turkey is beyond help for the moment.

                      It’s sad

                      How do you know I talked to a handful of people ?

                      Who said communists have no rights? YOU DID

                      And its clear they are NOT communists they just have a different view from yours, many do support them but may not vote them…..So what, they are relevant, and it shows Turks can tolerate diverse views in a civilized way…can’t we?
                      I have nothing to do with the south. But I was there for three days living with a TC family…is that a crime? I must be a FAKE Turk living in the south with other FAKE TURKS!!!

                      You should try it never know what you may actually learn !!!

                      I have lived in the north for a while …. I don’t know who you are or if you have ever been to the island but your blog is pure propaganda, its too obvious to the extent that is cringe worthy (that means embarrassing…sorry but its what my friend a TC that is travelling with me just said when they read your blog….they laughed out loud !!!)

                      You only fuel the Turk haters

                      You are NOT helpful to the T Cs

                      You should support the TCs

                      Stop the settlers AND the damage its causing to TC culture

                      OR

                      are you the type of person who thinks that the big painted flag is a really good smart sophisticated clever good idea…….…REALLY ?????????????????????

                    • Evergreen

                      HT is a genuine commentor. You sound someone fake actually.

                    • Bobby

                      You mean a one sided commentator

                      Peddles the line from you know where

                      Only fuels the Turk haters

                      HT may be a good person means well from hte blogs you cannot seriously say “genuine commentator” that is a stretch

                      I am not a commentator

                      Yes I am a FAKE TURK (HT has clever words right ?)

                      I was born a fake Turk

                      What I am….is a listener , I read think learn ……dont rely on commentators or the official spin and don’t deamonise Greeks the EU UN etc etc….its possible Turkey is NOT always right or just or fair….its possible Turkey could be the issue here…..but many are too scared to say it

                      Not saying Greeks are saints !!!

                      HT comments are generally not helpful although may genuinely mean well …

                    • HighTide

                      You a suffering from some form of complex. Seek help.

                    • Bobby

                      Now you are a psychologist commentator ….that’s the best you can do

                      Has your masked peeled ?

                    • HighTide

                      It does not need a psychologist to understand that you are a seriously confused person.

                    • Evergreen

                      What you r doing here?

                    • HighTide

                      You cannot think clearly and you are lying. Have a nice day.

        • HighTide

          Except that Levent speaks for a tiny communist minority in the TRNC and carries no weight. What he believes is his personal opinion and that of his few comrades.

  • Kyrenia

    To quote a saying by Boris Johnson, they can go and whistle.

  • Sam

    How many more proposals was meant to be put forward to the ROC before they considered accepting any;
    TC are tired of insisting and compromising for unification and help from the Europeans;
    Enough is Enough;

    ROC continuous Veto and None Acceptance of all TRNC proposals is the result of recognition in the long run;

    I’m afraid the ROC has bought this on;

    • Louis

      Had Turkey complied with U.N. resolutions, the problem would have been solved long ago.

      • Sam

        Which Resolutions?
        Do you mean UN demanding Turkey to get out of Cyprus?
        That would never of happened even if Turkey had to Repeat the War Independence;
        One must realize the TC and Cyprus means great Importance to Turkey and they will protect both with Max Fire Power;

        • Bobby

          Wasting your time…High Tide needs to look up the official spin on this…

          Remember its ALWAYS the nasty Greeks fault

          Turkey was sent by God (Allah)

      • HighTide

        That’s a very naive thought. Back to class!

        • Bobby

          why should Turkey comply

          Notice it insists others comply to UN resolutions….

          How naive that Turkey believe in the rule of law…..High Tide you are ingenious.

          • HighTide

            You impersonate different identities every time you post.
            What’s next?

  • Les

    There is no hope for unification so what other option is there to follow? The full partition of the island is going to happen!

    • Sam

      Options are exhausted;

      • Bobby

        they are changing the names of roads towns …not into TC names but mainland names…TCs look at this in horror and say NOTHING !!! I saw it . Turkey has pumped up the north that they can have a nation,and join the EU and be the puppet of Turkey……….within the EU…

        you should read the stuff they tell people….unfortunately the younger TCs see right through it…dont believe the High Tide blogger and its cheering squad…they represent the noise mob…most TCs are quiet reserved people…disengaged from a lot of this

        • HighTide

          Who is behind your false propaganda comments sent from India?

          • Bobby

            Yes you have the real propaganda
            You may be genuine
            Your views are not new….you are repeating what you have been told
            You have nothing new to add
            I guess that’s why the young TCs didn’t bother to blog here because if people like you…..
            I suppose you now hate India….
            I am not Indian
            I am Turkish….or as you write a FAKE Turk
            You need help more than Turkey

            • HighTide

              Enjoy your curry and have a safe flight home, wherever that may be.

              • Bobby

                I am back in the north next week
                Please stop your ridiculous stuff you write here its totally not credible
                Go online read what the global press the bodies the academics the courts ……..you are spinning pure lies …..food for the Turk haters

                Not helpful
                No contribution
                The TCs dint need this….with the issues they have ….it’s unfair
                Don’t you care
                Just go away and read a little more than the rubbish you are given

                Sad

  • Truth

    It’s only a matter of time..

    • ROC

      For what?

  • Cyprus

    With Turkey asking the world to recognize the TRNC they are without realising giving the Kurds the right to ask for the full map of Kurdistan to be recognized which includes part of Turkey , Iraq , Iran , Syria .

    • Bobby

      The elephant in the room

      Turkey needs to be careful what they wish for

      High Tide is silent on that….no tongue….quickly whats the official spin on this !!!

  • Martin B. Reynolds

    Mevlut Cavusoglu you should worry about your country only.
    the so called TRNC cannot and will not be recognized. your ottoman era wet dreams are ancient history long time ago.
    focus on opening your turkish embassy in Jerusalem and ask your mafia boss erDOGan to take other hostile conflicting measures against Israel and the US and watch how many new problems will arise in your beloved mainland turkey.
    Mevlut Cavusoglu always remember your country’s faith depends on the regional geopolitical and economical changes between the world elite and powers.
    In the near future the Republic of Cyprus will be the least problem for turkey. And whatever amount of turkih troops they have in the occupied north, one day they will need all of them back in turkey to deal with other domestic problems that will arise.

    • Sam

      Says the bubble with the English name.

      You have no idea what your on about.
      Actually your clueless and your bed is wet!

      • ROC

        You need to stop being racist. I just reported your comment to CM “

  • Gold51

    Everybody knows why the talks failed……Despot Erdogan sent his cronies to scuttle any chance of progress…..All you have to do is look at the most stupid rediculas demands possible in twentieth centuary.
    And what did Akinci say or do? not a peep. Just part of Erdogans audience while Turkey slowly steels part of his country and fills it up with illegale Anatolian settlers.!!
    This demand is just part of the plan anyway……its not going to happen.

    • Sam

      Its going to be so good when the TRNC gets its recognition.
      Its going to taste better then your Xmas pudding.

      Your lies and fabrications are going to be fully exposed to the world.
      And the north will take your tourism to the lowest level ROC has ever seen!

      Your going to be Jimmy Saviled mate!

      Haha!

      • ROC

        Wont be long before your be history, CM does not tolerate racists.

      • Gold51

        TO CM.
        DO WE HAVE TO HAVE THIS FORUM SPOILED BY RACIST SAM…..
        He’s not right in the head.
        If it helps you, its Quovac again.
        Hes been removed so many times.

      • Louis

        Or your might choke on your Christmas TURKEY lol

        • Sam

          Yeah, Perhaps so,
          I guess I rather choke then being Jimmy Saviled!

    • Martin B. Reynolds

      Very well said.
      Akinci or any other puppet from the occupied north cannot say or do anything without the permission of the mainland turkish outlaws.

      • Sam

        Re Costa.
        Shut up as your clueless.

    • Bobby

      Yep
      the young TCs I spoke to sum it up… the despot with the settlers have a grip on the north….TC leadership cant do much ….its like they are hostages toi the troops….I saw it, listened in private to what young TCs are saying…. they do not want to join Turkey
      They say when the settlers turn up with money cars etc….its obvious the troops are not there for the TCs….

      • HighTide

        Hostages to the troops? What weird dreams are that? The TRNC is a free and democratic country and the majority wish for self government. Since BBF is dead, an independent and recognized TRNC is the future. Try as you might, your strange spin does not convince anyone who lives here.

  • Sam

    Recognition is the way forward for the TRNC.
    Hoping the world can see the reality and factors involved and award recognition Asap.

    Looking foward to the backlash of Anti-Turkish GC coming on soon to have match of abuse!

    • Martin B. Reynolds

      Yes and pigs will fly.

      • Sam

        You better find your wings then.!

        • Gold51

          Well done Quovac/Sam.
          Back again with your fowl mouth deliberatly causing as much friction as you can. Have you notice moron ….your on your own again.
          Please everyone….dont bother with this guy. Hes not worth it. Let him talk to himself untill the moderator gets rid of him again…..

          • Sam

            Im back alright;
            Trust that if I had a fowl mouth CM would bar me from making any comments;
            The problem is you having a chip on your should, Your happy when idiots like roc or antonis comes on here using all sorts of language as you sit back and grin and enjoy it,
            Only when I come on here and retaliate to those idiots your to fast to make your criticism; I wonder weather if its because I’m Turkish and there Greek?
            I have the answer don’t worry!
            As your no different then them idiots; A Racist Turkish-Basher is what you are;

            The difference between you and me is ; I don’t need anyone to defend the knowledge I have about my country; You do!

            TRNC will be recognised soon; And I look forward to celebrating it!

            • Gold51

              You now nothing except how to use that
              Foul mouth of yours gobble gobble gobble!!
              Your normal can dribble on about Eoka and your famous 3 villages, boring rubbish…well past sell by date.
              You lack knowledge of Cypriot history, your great grandad was a GC… what does that make you ?..lol
              About time you crawled back under the rock you normally retreat to every time you get BANNED using your fowl mouth trying to cause hatred as always. You represent only yourself lol !!
              Hows the wether in Sweden, your country.??
              Still scrounging benefits as normal.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    It is obvious that if there’s NOT going to be a solution the status of the north will change. Keeping the Turkish Cypriots isolated and under embargo is unjustified. Compensate the property owners and the problem solved.

  • Kyrenia

    Is this the same Turkey that got upset about Trump recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital? Hypocrites!

    • Sam

      The world was up set of the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of israel and not just erdogan.
      Thats not hypocritical.

      Know your facts before you type foolish comments and looking like a fruitcake.! Lol

      • Kyrenia

        Most of “the world” don’t ilegaly occupy neighbouring countries. No need for tantrums.

      • Bobby

        But organised the meetings the protest…leading the pack………..

    • Bobby

      YEP

      thats the point

      TCs can see what Turkeys motives are

      They are scarred

      Israel is also scarred

  • Evergreen

    Mr. A had committed a fatal mistake through quitting the latest round of negotiations .

  • alexander reutersward

    I think the United nations and others in the last round of negotiations has been aware of the intention of the north to apply for recognition if the talks collapsed and I have a feeling that the UNITED and others has agreed to support recognition if the collapse of the talks not could be blamed on the north.

    now the discussion behind the scenes is if it’s the north fault that it collapsed or not.

  • Stanlio

    There’s more chance of Elvis being found alive and well in Memphis then there is of the Mickey Mouse, pseudo-regime in occupied Cyprus being recognised as anything other than what is: an odious apartheid ‘state’ based on ethnic cleansing and rampant illegality. The Turks are like spoiled children, believing they can make the world conform to their desires. Time to grow up, time for a reality check – though I’m not holding my breath.

    • The True Cypriot

      The only smell around here is a racist buffoon like you.

  • Zakos

    First Palestine and then TRNC.

    • Zakos

      To stanlio, recognised or not, everyone in north Cyprus are happy, it’s a shame you lot ain’t, your stuck in the past? You had Cyprus in the palm of hand and you lost it. You can’t get use to it.

