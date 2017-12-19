Assad says France sponsors terrorism, cannot talk about peace

Russian President Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province

Syrian President Bashar al Assad accused France of supporting bloodshed in his country, making it unfit to talk about a peace settlement, comments that were rebuffed by Paris which said he was in no position to give lessons after massacring his people.

France on Friday said the Syrian government was doing nothing to reach a peace agreement after almost seven years of war and said it was committing mass crimes in the Eastern Ghouta region where 400,000 people are besieged by government forces.

On Monday Assad hit back.

“France spearheaded support for terrorism and their hands are soaked in Syrian blood from the first days and we do not see they have changed their stance fundamentally,” Assad was quoted in state media as telling reporters after meeting a Russian delegation that France had

“Those who support terrorism have no right to talk about peace,” he added.

Despite being a leading backer of the Syrian opposition, France has sought a more pragmatic approach to the Syrian conflict since the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron, saying that Assad’s departure was not a pre-condition for talks.

Macron said on Monday he would push for peace talks involving all parties in the six-year-old Syrian conflict, including Assad, promising “initiatives” early next year.

He did not say how any French proposals would relate to existing negotiations being brokered by the United Nations and insisted that the Syrian leader would have to face justice for his crimes.

Speaking in Washington after meeting senior US officials, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was not going to take lessons from a man who had released thousands of Islamist militants from prison to fan the flames of the civil war and who relied on Russia and Iran to stay in power.

“When you have spent your days massacring your people, you should be generally a little more discrete,” Le Drian said.

  • Anansi Tori

    Poor Macron, desperately trying to make his mark on the international scene, without realising that France, like the rest of the EU and the US are out of the game. Like NuffSaid correctly states below, “France just like many other western countries backed the opposition in Syria attributing to the slaughter and suffering and prolonging the civil war.” And, of course, the Israel/Saudi Arabia tandem is also in that camp of the losers.

    The peace initiative is held by Russia, Turkey and Iran – see Astana and Sochi meetings.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Sure, the three peace champions of the world: Russia, the illegal annexer of Crimea, the sponsor of Ukrainian separatists, and the savior of unsavory Assad’s brutal regime; Turkey, a country constantly threatening and bullying its neighbors, a violent suppressor of its Kurdish minority and its aspirations, and an occupier of Cyprus; and Iran, a sponsor of terrorism, the supporting pillar of Hezbollah and Hamas, and a constant threat to the Gulf states and the free traffic of oil in the region. You couldn’t have found three worse candidates for the life of you.

      And by the way, what exactly is France attributing to the slaughter and suffering and prolonging the civil war?

      • Anansi Tori

        Hezbollah and Hamas are only terrorist groups in your airy fairy zionist world, aand whether you like it or not, your zionist country is among the losers in Syria. You can scream what you want but your Leader is going wild because neither PUtin nor your Leader’s lapdog in the US are listening to his “existential threat” rant, that cliché that nobody believes anymore.

        So I don’t what you mean by “worse candidates” because nobody, absolutely nobody, beats your Leader for war war crimes and crimes against humanity.

        AS for France, she is/was in the AngloZionist camp, bombing defenceless men, women and children, so-disant fighting ISIS and other terrorist groups that were doing the slaughtering for them on the ground.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Sorry, yours is an incorrect statement. Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, US, Israel, France, Canada, UK, Australia, Netherlands, the Arab League, Bahrain, the Gulf Cooperation Council. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, US, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and UK, and it is banned in Jordan.

          As for the “Anglo” word, dear Paranam Kid, you still do not have the foggiest of its meaning or you wouldn’t keep using it ignorantly, irrelevantly, and out of context — but don’t let the English language and political reality get in your way when you are desperate to make an unsustainable point.

          • Anansi Tori

            Those that consider the 2 organisations terrorist represent some 15% of the world’s population, a small minority, meaning the large majority does not consider them as terrorist organisations. You in a minority.

            BTW, your proud association with the GCC countries says it all: the majority of those are run by autocratic, undemocratic regimes (not unlike your own country’s) that have no legitimacy because they are not elected, and moreover they are the biggest sponsors of terrorism, as is your own country which even engages in its own state terrorism towards the Palestinians. Wakey, wakey. Cute to see you double, even triple count Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other countries in a desperate effort to jack up your number as much as possible. Boy, you are pathetic with your Hasbara nonsense.

            I see you cannot get over your obsession with Paranam Kid – I wonder what he did to you to deserve that. Well, maybe I can guess. When I saw his expression “AngloZionist Empire” I thought it was so appropriate that I took it on board, like I took on board some of his other expressions. I can guarantee you 1 thing: I will not give up up such a suitable label that effectively says so much about what is going on in the world, esp. about your neck of the woods and you people. You can try to engage me in a discussion about the English language, but I suggest you try that on someone else. My command of the language is good enough for me to know exactly what I am saying & why I am saying it.

            The use of the word is unsustainable in your view, but then, who are you? You are in that group of Syria losers representing a group of countries that actively worked together with true terrorist organisations (ISIS, Al-Qaeda/Al Nusra, etc.) ensuring maximum chaos and damage to inncocent people, and constituting the biggest threat to world peace and stability.

            So spare us your “wisdom” about Hamas and Hezbollah, your depravity is resounding and it smells, to put it mildly & politely.

            • Plasma Dawn

              OK, mister expert, since you know the meaning of “Anglo” so well, please enlighten the CM readers what Zionism has to do with the English or the British Empire—or what’s left of it—in the 21st century. Where/what is the AngloZionist camp/empire?

              Those that designate Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorists represent some of the most influential countries and organizations in the world. Only someone ignorant of geopolitical realities would dismiss the political, economical, and military importance and clout of the EU, US, and the other countries I enumerated in international politics. Unfortunately for you, the world is not run by a simple majority. Indonesia has more than a quarter billion people, yet it is far, far, far less influential than France or the UK. Seniority counts whether you like it or not.

  • NuffSaid

    France is in deep water on this one, Algeria was not so long ago. Besides, France just like many other western countries backed the opposition in Syria attributing to the slaughter and suffering and prolonging the civil war.

