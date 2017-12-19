Austria promises to consult Rome on passport offer to Italians

December 19th, 2017 Europe, World 2 comments

Austria promises to consult Rome on passport offer to Italians

Austrian Chancellor Kurz attends a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Vienna

Austria’s new chancellor said on Tuesday he would press on with contentious plans to offer passports to German-speakers in the northern Italian province of Alto Adige, but promised to consult closely with Rome.

The dual citizenship plan was included in a coalition agreement unveiled over the weekend between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative People’s Party and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).

Italian politicians have already roundly condemned it, calling it a gesture to nationalism and saying it will threaten the delicate ethnic balance in the autonomous area of Alto Adige, also known as the South Tyrol.

Kurz has said the scheme is only meant to encourage cooperation between European states.

“That is something that of course we only plan to do in close cooperation with Italy and with the government in Rome,” Kurz told a joint news conference with FPO chief and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache after their government’s first cabinet meeting.

Alto Adige was ceded to Italy by Austria after World War One. Despite moves by Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini to settle thousands of ethnic Italians there in the 1920s, German-speakers still outnumber Italians by around two to one.

Italians and German-speakers have their own schools and largely frequent different bars and restaurants. But the region enjoys enormous autonomy and generous handouts from Rome, which have helped dampen secessionist sentiments in the province.

“In our government programme we have complied with a wish of South Tyroleans that was expressed by all parties in South Tyrol and that above all was also expressed by the South Tyrolean provincial government,” Kurz said.

Italy’s foreign minister was quoted by Italian news agency Ansa on Monday as saying that discussing the issue would be “a conversation that requires enormous delicacy”.

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    Just like Cyprus was until politians started twiddling with the knobs of power

    • Gipsy Eyes

      More like Hitler and the Sudetenland……or Hitler and Austria!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close