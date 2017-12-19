Cabinet improves strategies to improve life of disabled

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved two national strategies concerning people with disabilities aimed at improving their quality of life.

Submitted by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, the first, spanning from 2018 to 2028, is set to guide the state on actions it can take that will add value to the lives of disabled persons.

The second strategy is an action plan for 2018-2020 which outlines 86 actions – 40 of which are new, that eight ministries should adapt.

Both strategies were prepared after a three-month public consultation which began in July with the participation of organisations representing people with disabilities.

The aim is to give people with disabilities all their rights as equal and fully integrated members of society.

According to the strategies, the expected results are improved accessibility, easier independent living for disabled persons, social inclusion, better employment opportunities and more information on topics related to disabilities.