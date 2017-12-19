Cyprus issue a problem of invasion and occupation, Greek FM says

December 19th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured 84 comments

Cyprus issue a problem of invasion and occupation, Greek FM says

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (left) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu

It is accepted worldwide that the real problem in Cyprus is Turkey’s invasion and occupation of 37 per cent of the island’s territory, Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias has said.

In an interview on Greece’s state television, ERT, Kotzias said the fact that substantive problems like the occupation and Turkey’s intervention rights were on the table was a great success for Greek diplomacy.

“There is no one, including the UN, the EU, and other international players, all the members of the (UN) Security Council, who believes the dialogue can start without these two matters discussed and resolved,” Kotzias said. “It has become acceptable worldwide that solution of the Cyprus problem means the solution of the real problem, the invasion and occupation.”

For a new Cyprus conference to have substantive results, Turkey’s occupation and intervention rights must be discussed beforehand to determine whether there are convergences between the guarantor powers.

“(President Tayyip) Erdogan and (Foreign Minister Mevlut) Cavusoglu have accepted the need to have exploratory discussions on whether we can resolve them,” he added.

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

  • Les

    This is just another example of why the world is gravitating to a ‘permanent partition’ as a solution. The fiefdom is over, the serfs have been liberated and genocide has stopped thanks to Turkey’s intervention. Time to stop this failed UN experiment and give people their hard earned independence.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The Greek FM thinks he can fool All. For him Cyprus is just a Greek island, no TCs there.
    What happened since the Makarios Coup of 1963/4 is on record…just check it out in UN reports (e.g. Ortega).
    As regards the Junta/ENOSIS Coup of 14 July 1974, he should thank Turkish army for, among other things, restoring democracy in Greece….
    This person, it seems, wants a free-hand in some future aggression on the island…..is fascism dead? Even in EU, it is rearing its ugly head…just look at Austria today.
    In the South, you have ELAM. Why all those Greek flags EVERYWHERE in the South? Pls. tell me: What is the “National Anthem” there?

    • ROC..

      Spoken like a true Anatolian, never mind what the True Tc thinks, you as a Anatolian will dictate how the true Tc destiny will head, Let me ask you this question.

      Show me anywhere in writing that the Indengenous Turkish Cypriot asked for Anatolian setttlers to come to Cyprus and populate the North????? or was it a case that Turkey was going to ethically cleanse Cyprus of Gcs in the North and also mix breed the true TCs with the Anatolians.

      • Harry

        A good reply ROC, but you mean ethnically, there’s nothing whatsoever ethical about Turkey.

        • HighTide

          You are insulting 50% (and growing) of the Turkish voters who did not support the present government.

  • John Henry

    I guess stating the line that’s been said a thousand times rings differently coming from this fella! I guess!

  • turkishcypriot

    When are these Greeks, Greek Cypriots are going to leave the Turkish Cypriots alone. We have survived for the last 43 years and I am sure we will survive many more years to come. The Greek Cypriots can make as much noise as they wish nothing is going to change. The history speaks for itself, no matter how hard GCs are trying to change it. Their understanding for settlement is not compatible with TCs view point. Therefore the status quo we are in now. Nothing is static on this planet we live in. Things are changing for the TCs all the time. My feeling is that GCs are realizing the inevitable recognition of TRNC, that’s why they are behaving the way they do. My advice to the GCs is, you lost the boat, you had so may opportunities to come to a viable settlement with the TCs and you blew all of them. Accept failure and move on. You have no other choice.

  • ROC..

    I think like most of you turks you miss the point, you have a choice,
    either drop your unaccepable demands and look for a peace solution or
    stay as you are, it make no differance to the ROC,

    The sooner you stop blaming the greekside for all your woes, its very simple, here I quote again below

    “This is the real crux of a solution for cyprus occupation and Turkey’s
    intervention rights,The rest is relative easy to resolve,”

  • PPetrovicho

    Invaded by the Greeks!

  • Evergreen

    Then why Mr, A is expressing his wish to go for another round of negotiations? Seems Cyprus South and Greece are trying to fool all international community.

  • Anansi Tori

    Kotzias, what a visionary, what an intellect. He keeps himself in the news by stating what everyone knows. But, when he had an opportunity to help solve the “issue”, his contribution was to scuttle the talks to ensure there would be no solution to the invasion & occupation, It was more important to keep 30 000 Turkish soldiers on the island rather than a handful of some 600, so he could keep himself in the news with non-value adding statements & keep whining about the terrible fate of the Greek Cypriots.

    Yes, guys like Kotzias are the kind of people needed to solve the Cyprob alright.

    • Evergreen

      Such statements is the only way to camoflauge the actual reason of turkish invasion- the Greek invasion on 15 July 1974 -which has always been condoned by Cypriots of South Cyprus.

      • PPetrovicho

        Not true, not all of the Cypriots living in the south condone this. Many do not condone it at all.

        • Evergreen

          Thank you. No. Not all. A majority.

          • PPetrovicho

            Less than you think! Much of the condoning is Gov and Church driven. Privately, most Cypriots I know do not condone it and are fed up with Greek interference and the constant provision of jobs to Greeks at the detriment to supporting local home grow talent. The not so subtle Gov-Church effort to Hellenise Cyprus to gain favors from Greece.

            • ROC..

              Name me what interference you claim the GCs are fed up with????

              • PPetrovicho

                I did name it. Preferential job allocation. Greeks being given posts that Cypriots are skilled to do but are passed over to facilitate the hiring of Greeks. This goes on blatantly in Cyprus. Just look at the Universities to name one clear example of institutions where the committees go out of their way to hire Greeks over Cypriots.

            • Evergreen

              I tend to disagree. I have met a very few GCs here who do not condone greek intereference . A very very vast majority keeps on “correcting ” me about their Greek background and they accept all with gratitude what comes from Greece as they claim they are Greeks but just settled in Cyprus centuries ago.

              Cyprus as a place has no independent history of her own. Everyone -yes everyone states that Greek history is the history of this island and religious faith of Greek orthdox church is the faith of people here in religious sect. You do not live in Cyprus.
              Before landing here, I also did ‘nt know that this island has no inheritage of her own. You need to live here .

              • PPetrovicho

                I live here Evergreen, seems you and me don’t meet the same people.

                • Evergreen

                  Oh, I m schocked that you’too’ are here😕

                  As mentioned above,I meet these people everywhere here and prima facie they (a very very very vast majority) dream they are Greeks living in Cyprus. Actually, if I state truthfully, no one said it to me here that he/she is not a Greek but a Cypriot. Is it correct?

      • Anansi Tori

        Spot on. Unfortunately, the Greek Cypriots refuse to accept that, which is why, apart from Kotzias’s brilliant contributions, a deal is never reached. And the GC politicians use that all the time.

      • ROC..

        You had 43 years to contine the same old line of a blame game and who started it Ect , in the meantime you taken no consideration to the assimulation of the Ingenenous Tc’s,

        I think most of you turks are under this belief that you can hold the south to ransom thining you have the upper hand in demands, sadly your very mistaken the only we cannot do is take back Cyprus from the Turkey by force, but as for recognition you will never get that.

        It needs some in the North with Ba*ls to wake up and work on a real solution and not allow Turkey to dictate the future of Cyprus.

        • Evergreen

          Is this some kind of response?
          It is irrelevant to the main comment.

          • ROC..

            Its only Irrelvevant when you choose to be for your own conveinace, I suggest read your statement and your see it all has the same signifance,

            • Evergreen

              Deal with article.

        • alexanderthegreat

          Yes, I agree-for someone in the North with ba*ls to wake up and work on a real solution, and not allow Turkey to dictate the future of Cyprus. Problem is, anyone brave enough to defy Turkey in this way, would swiftly lose his ba*ls–and just disappear, forever(as happened to victims of the 1974 Turkish invasion).

          The only leaders Turkey wants in the North are those that do as they’re told, without question(i.e., puppets on a string). Anyone who doesn’t realise that by now, lacks both eyes and ears; or has met their maker, so to speak.

    • ROC..

      Everthing you written is your own view, its based on no facts, as quick as I have read the quicker I have forgotten it.

      • Anansi Tori

        That is the problem, you people do not want to accept facts and keep running away from them, to “forget” them.

        • ROC..

          Name them. I will answer each one, then you answer mine.

  • Gold51

    Erdogan aim is to keep stolen land of the Republuc of Cyprus as he “tried” to do in Syria and Iraq of recent. Just as Turkey already has done in Syria.
    The invasions of Cyprus was an oppertunistic pretext using the guarantors card with a very small window of opportunity.
    After Turkish troops had thier killing spree they commenced with thier horrendous war crimes they have still not be made accountable.
    At gun point they forced GC civilians from thier homelands giving way to influx of thousands of Anatolian illegale settlers that also squeezed the majority of indiginous TC out of Cyprus, destroying the fabricated lies for the unessassery invasion.
    Turkeys forign minister is trying to get some small recognition for Turkeys diabolical invasion and occupation before they try to annex the 37% of the REPUBLUC OF CYPRUS to be another Turkish province…. it will never happen.!!
    Turkey is no longer permitted to deceive the world with lies and stupid demands made on Cyprus by despot Erdogan that are only fit for idiots. Time up for Turkeys lain excuses….time to get out of Cyprus.

    • HighTide

      My god, can you never stay with your feet on the ground? That kind of suada just makes you look more ridiculous by the minute.

      • Gold51

        You cant help yourself HT.
        You deny history, true facts and reality.
        What makes you even more rediculas HT, you cant tell the truth…..sad selfish reasons i suspect under the watchful eye of God.

        • HighTide

          If you would offer something tangible for Cyprus you would have a little bit of credibility. However, your fake news about Syria and Iraq are of no help here, neither is the stupid demand “get out of Cyprus” more than a wet dream. Get a life!

          • Gold51

            A script of meaningless dribble HD as always.
            Your in complete denial of the embarrassing reality Turkey finds itself.
            A fruitless and totally unwarranted occupation in a failed attempt to keep REPUBLUC OF CYPRUS stolen land, possing as a carring guarantor..lol
            Realise this and you will soon stop your dilutional wet thoughts.

            • ROC..

              Spot on, HT seems to drown himself with his own vebal properganda.

              • Gold51

                Yep…

            • HighTide

              It’s actually a waste of time trying to get sense into your head. But it’s my seasonal gift to you: The TRNC is here to stay and Turkey as guarantor as well. Now, say three hail marys and celebrate.

              • Gold51

                Merry Xmas to you to HT.
                The rest…well you know what i think you should do with it…..lol.

        • Evergreen

          Which history he is denying? The real reason of turkish invasion was the Greek invasion on 15 july 1974 which brought turkish forces here on 20th july instant . If there was no coup/invasion by Greece on 15 july- there would not be any invasion by Turkey on 20 july 1974. Can you negate it?

          • Gold51

            So now “THERE’S NO COUP” and Enoses is not on the table. Unfortunately its now a Turkish dream.
            Cyprus is part of the EU now, so why is Turkey still in Cyprus after supposingly restored order….lol
            Check the duty of a guarantor of Cyprus.
            It doesn’t say come to Cyprus kill 5000 GCs, bring thousands of Anatolian squaters and partition Cyprus to become a province of Turkey, while using a Turkish funded offshore administration trnc….?
            P l e a s e your excuses dont hold any water, never has done.
            Its a Turkish milittery expasion dream.

            • Evergreen

              What is your point?

  • HighTide

    He is blatantly lying. Both UN and EU clearly know the facts. With such statements he confirms his mastery of ridicule once more.

  • Frustrated

    It’s always amazing how successive Greek governments ever so conveniently fail to take any responsibility for their country’s previous culpability in this sorry tale.

    No, Mr. Kotzias. The Cyprus problem is one of the GREEK coup as well as the Turkish invasion and occupation.

    • Ozay Mehmet

      Well said F. but, pls., Two Greek/GC coups, not ONE…Makarios Coup of 1963/4 which destroyed the constitution of 1960, and TC rights in it…and the ENOSIS/Sampson/Junta Coup of 14 July 1974 which resulted with Turkish intervention one week later.

      • ROC..

        Let me show why you have failed to move on after 43 years, you just wont let go of the past, you seem far more concern what happen in 74 than what is happening in 2017/8

        Carry moaning as long as you want, the south will continue to build itsself as a modern Island with or without you, the Indengenous TCs are being wiped out, so the ball is in your court,

        • Ozay Mehmet

          A wholesale massacre of TCs was prevented in 1974 with the intervention. That is why TCs need Turkish troops, no one else, for their security.

          • ROC..

            so answer me this, if all the 99.9% all TCs are in the North and Turkey was willing to leave 650 troops on the Island by thier own words, you tell me how they feel the Gcs are a threat if only 650 are thier to defend the North????

            Do you want to explain this Hypercritical reply you made to me?

            • Ozay Mehmet

              You miss the PRINCIPLE….Whether 650 or whatever the number…the principle of Turkish guarantee (with a certain number of troops) is want TCs want. You attack 650, 40K will come over within hours. Get it?

              • ROC..

                Let show you what a Hypercrite you are because you answered my question, whats the need of troops on the Island when troops can come over from Turkey in a event of a ficticus attack acutally under 30mins,

                You just proven what everyone knows, its all BS that troops are needed on the Island and you invertantly agreed.

      • Gold51

        What an ancient boring story OM.
        Its a shame Russia did not interfere in Turkeys recent coup. Would have had every reason to prevent Islamist running Turkey, being so close to Russia’s Belly.

        • Ozay Mehmet

          Learn history….
          Then you can thank Turkish intervention which brought democracy to Greece.

          • ROC..

            spot on, its ” HISTORY” now how does that sovle the Cyprus problem?

            • Ozay Mehmet

              I want to build a new Cyprus….two states in peace…shaped by history.

              • ROC..

                One ROC and two states Agree.

                • Ozay Mehmet

                  No. Two politically equal states, both in EU….enough “domination” in the past.
                  In future, no domination, pls.

                  • ROC..

                    Then dream on, you are in no position to dictate that, Your not recognised in the last 43 years by no country even muslim ones, with the exception of the invader.

                    • Ozay Mehmet

                      Be patient!
                      Remember possession is 9/10 Law.

                    • ROC..

                      Well if I was a Indengenous TC I think 43 years of waiting would have been enough time, maybe when they become like the Native Indian in the American you might get some recognition but by that time their history and culture will be banished to the History books.

                    • Ozay Mehmet

                      You are not…you are what you are…
                      How individuals “feel” …about history, now, future,….is highly personal….TCs are part and parcel of Turkish culture, history, like it or not.
                      Incomes between the North and South….are virtually equalized now….in 1960 TCs had only a tenth of GC income….Their life is by no means perfect, but comfortable….and safe, thx to Turkish troops…why should they give it up?

                    • ROC..

                      I very much suggest your either a Anatolian or a Turk from the mainland, I deal with many true TCs here in Cyprus and the UK, and the word is they are fed up with the Influx of Anatolians in Cyprus they are fully aware that they are being assimlated in to a Anatolian Cypriot and they do not want that, they say themselves they have been shalfted by thier own people.

                    • Ozay Mehmet

                      My identity, first of all, has nothing to do with the discussion….stick to it.
                      “Anatolians’ (your term) are historically the joint ancestors of Turks and Greeks, including TCs. The newcomers, since 1974, came (as with other economic migrants elsewhere) for a better life and wages. They have revived the economy, and today, 2nd and 3rd generations, are intermingled with other TCs.
                      DO NOT DEULE YOURSELF WITH FALSE CATEGORIES….TCs are more secular than new comers, that is about all. But then, TCs are also more secular than GCs.
                      The future of the island will be decided by its stakeholders., including those “Anatolians” with the vote….like it or not, the clock does not stop.

                    • elbmw

                      That’s actually incorrect and it does not refer to possessions through theft.

                      According to the Law dot com ‘the old adage “possession is nine-tenths of the law” is a rule of force and not of law, since ownership requires the right to possess as well as actual or constructive possession’.

                      So in fact you’re talking about “force”, which has dictated the Cyprob for 43 years and counting and has nothing to do with the law. Except maybe the law of the jungle.

                    • HighTide

                      “Nothing to do with the law” is correct. But that’s what has been tried in vain by Greek Cyprus in order to resolve the situation. And Kotzias is once again barking up this wrong tree. Unless there is a political solution, the problem is already solved more than 9/10th.

                    • Frustrated

                      Rightly or wrongly, the TCs and Turkey ARE “in a position to dictate” because they have more men under arms, a much larger air force and navy.

                    • ROC..

                      Wrong, they can only dictate that they do not have to leave Cyprus, thats all, the ROC carrys on modernising , keep trade agreements going and making new friends around the world, Turkey cannot stop that, but in the meantime its the Indengenous Tcs that are the lossers. so my friend its not might of who has the biggest sword its how you use it.

    • ROC..

      Then I suggest stay as you are, become a province of Turkey, and when the shoebox gets full and you start pecking at each other, remember not to blame the greek,

      This is why your still as you are after 43 years of exile,

      • Frustrated

        Yet again, everyone with whom you disagree HAS to be a TC or Turk, something which certainly so in my case as I’m neither.

        And yet again, you prove to one and all that you’re unable to retain information, a fact which confirms that your intelligence is severely lacking. I’m not being abusive but merely confirming your inability to engage your brain.

        • ROC..

          Read my reply ,then is nothing abusive in what I wrote, if you find it hard to swallow then that is your problem my friend, not mine

          • Frustrated

            Goodness me. You really ARE unintelligent. I haven’t accused you of being abusive in my previous comment

            • ROC..

              My apologies I read it wrong,

    • elbmw

      Yes indeed, Greece WAS guilty for 9 days of illegally deposing the president of Cyprus and going around scaring the local Greek speaking population and Turkey IS guilty for invading and slaughtering thousands of civilians and continues to occupy and change the demographics of the island. So yes its all Greece’s fault. If only they would admit that and apologise then Turkey will suddenly say, “Oh great! That’s all we wanted to hear so we will now leave Cyprus and take our troops with us since order has been restored”. Does that sound realistic to you?

      • HighTide

        “… and going around scaring the local Greek speaking population..”
        Who told you such lullaby tales? There was a full blown civil war, Greek Cypriots against Greek Cypriots with lots of casualties.

        • Frustrated

          I was in Famagusta during the coup and its aftermath and I can assure you that for days after 15th. July 1974 there was shooting and the main police station was filled with Makarios supporters.
          One of my cousins divorced her husband because he was a member of the anti-Makarios faction.

          • HighTide

            It sure was not just scaring people. Must have been an awful experience one does not wish for anyone.

      • elbmw

        To the blocked user below. I already told you that I blocked you so please don’t respond to my posts as you have nothing of interest to debate in a reasonable fashion. As you already know that, the only reason that you commented is for your cronies to see and help spread your perpetual propaganda. So get lost! Scram!

      • Frustrated

        With some people It seems to matter more if one side kills more than the other and the result of conflict and not the causes of said conflict which kicked it off in the first place. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that wars aren’t fought on this basis.

        If one party starts something, however short-lived, they have to pay the consequences.

        • elbmw

          Not at all. But I was stating facts, all of them and not just looking at the problem superficially.

          If I took the same line as you I would say that with some people it seems NOT to matter more if one country created a pretext while it was sponsored and controlled by the CIA while the other country took advantage of the opportunity to invade and ethnically cleanse 37% of the island and yes, raping and pillaging its way to killing upto 6000 people, mostly civilians.

          What would you like Greece to do now. How can they change the situation at hand? Should us refugees slash our wrists on account of what a US controlled Greece did in 74? The problem now is not Greece but Turkey. How do we fix it?

      • athessalonian

        It has been rumored that the Greek Junta was the main sponsor of EOKA-B between 1971-1974. Would that therefore amount to Greece BEING guilty for 4 years + 9 days?

        • elbmw

          Rumored? Yes it is entirely possible that the CIA sponsored and controlled Greek junta was sponsoring terrorists, which btw were largely targeting Greek speakers that were considered to be communists.

          I have a friend who did his national service between 72-75. On his first day in the army he was asked by a Greek officer “who is your enemy”? he thought about it and answered “The Turks”? The officer told him to do a lap around the parade ground. Every time he completed a lap the officer would ask him that question and he gave the same reply. After 4 or 5 laps someone passed him by and whispered to him to “say the communists or else he would have you running around all day”. When he completed that lap, the officer asked him again and this time he said the communists and the officer replied “Yes, dismissed”!

          That is the sad reality of those days and although the sponsoring of terrorists and the conduct of Greece and its rumored terrorist affiliates during the coup is inexcusable but that situation has long since passed but what has not is the continued occupation of 37% of the island by Turkey. That is the problem at hand now.

          • HighTide

            That’s a nice story on par with the Bethlehem saga.

          • athessalonian

            Assuming that I have correctly interpreted your response to my question, I must therefore conclude that Greece was guilty for more than 9 days.

  • ROC..

    This is the real crux of a solution for cyprus occupation and Turkey’s intervention rights,The rest is relative easy to resolve,

  • Bob Ellis

    Cyprus has many ‘real’ problems and this is just one. Maybe some more effort could be aimed at the others.

  • Pc

    It doesn’t matter what type of problem it is. It matters what the end-goal is. And then you decide on how to get there.

