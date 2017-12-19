Cyprus ready to deal with Turkey drilling in its EEZ

Nicosia has said it is ready to address Ankara’s designs on its Exclusive Economic Zone in a calm, serious and effective manner.

“We are ready to face Turkey’s threats and plans for illegal drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, as we have done so far, in an effective and cool manner,” Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Tuesday on the fact that Turkey is moving ahead with its plans in Block 6 of Cyprus’ EEZ and has already issued a Navtex.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Papadopoulos pointed out that the government will exercise its sovereign rights as it has done to date, and at the same time it will continue its effective policy. He also said that it will protest Turkey’s Navtex.

Papadopoulos’ comment came after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has accepted exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey in relation to issues concerning the international aspect of the Cyprus problem.

The Deputy Spokesman said President Nicos Anastasiades has made it clear to the UN Secretary General during the General Assembly last September that he is ready to continue the negotiations on the internal aspect of the problem. He also said before the convening of a new conference on the Cyprus issue good preparation by all sides is essential so that it can yield results.

He added that Cyprus is working closely with the Greek government and there is full understanding and consensus on how this will be achieved.

This was one of the issues that Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras brought up during his recent meeting with President Erdogan in Athens.

The latest round of negotiations, in July this year, ended inconclusively over Turkish Cypriot and Turkish demands on a Turkish military presence on the island, intervention rights and the right of guarantee.