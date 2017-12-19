Cyprus ready to deal with Turkey drilling in its EEZ

December 19th, 2017 Cyprus 16 comments

Victoras Papadopoulos

Nicosia has said it is ready to address Ankara’s designs on its Exclusive Economic Zone in a calm, serious and effective manner.

“We are ready to face Turkey’s threats and plans for illegal drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, as we have done so far, in an effective and cool manner,” Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Tuesday on the fact that Turkey is moving ahead with its plans in Block 6 of Cyprus’ EEZ and has already issued a Navtex.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Papadopoulos pointed out that the government will exercise its sovereign rights as it has done to date, and at the same time it will continue its effective policy. He also said that it will protest Turkey’s Navtex.

Papadopoulos’ comment came after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has accepted exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey in relation to issues concerning the international aspect of the Cyprus problem.

The Deputy Spokesman said President Nicos Anastasiades has made it clear to the UN Secretary General during the General Assembly last September that he is ready to continue the negotiations on the internal aspect of the problem. He also said before the convening of a new conference on the Cyprus issue good preparation by all sides is essential so that it can yield results.

He added that Cyprus is working closely with the Greek government and there is full understanding and consensus on how this will be achieved.

This was one of the issues that Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras brought up during his recent meeting with President Erdogan in Athens.

The latest round of negotiations, in July this year, ended inconclusively over Turkish Cypriot and Turkish demands on a Turkish military presence on the island, intervention rights and the right of guarantee.

  • HighTide

    Turkey is not party to the Law of the Sea, neither is Israel. The US has not ratified it either. Nor has Turkey recognized the claimed EEZ of the “ROC”.
    Not having proper legal approaches, how does the South plan to deal with Turkey? With the Larnaca Fire Brigade?

  • Mist

    It was not mentioned (that I have read) if the Greek battalions were to leave the country as well as the Turkish regiments.

    • ROC..

      You been watching to many war films

  • Vladimir

    “We are ready to face Turkey’s threats and plans for illegal drilling in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone”
    to translate it into a normal human language: “we understand we won’t be able to do anything and most probably EU won’t get itself into our troubles as EU is already tired of us, but we will face our destiny with decency like we faced in 1974 when you came and we ran away allowing you to do whatever you want with our land and women” hahahahahaha

    • ROC..

      You win the best BS of the month, what an idiotic comment.

      • Vladimir

        Just accept it: you’re on your own with your problems and Turks will teach you another lesson if you find a gas in EEZ))))
        And I will be shitting and laughing at you)))

    • Gold51

      Talking to yourself or at yourself……what can i say.

      • Vladimir

        I’m predicting your future:)

    • Soho-Knights

      Dopey!

  • Douglas

    Dialogue is the only way for Cyprus to go ,let’s hope common sense prevails.

    • Cydee

      Yes, with a non-partisan ajudicator.

  • konstabo

    evidence that turkey invaded and stole the best greek cypriot land , homes and property , its not satisfied it now wants more……

    • Gold51

      Thieves can never get enough.

      • HighTide

        Right. The prisons in the South are full of them.

    • Vladimir

      and rightfully so, because power and not the Law gives you the right to do what you want – remember this very well!

  • Zakos

    Gonna deal with Turkey you couldn’t deal a pack of cards. Dream on!!!

