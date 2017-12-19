EAC won’t cut power over festive season

The electricity supply to households will not be cut during the festive season for those who owe money to the electricity authority, it was announced on Tuesday.

The decision is valid for all households during the period between December 20 and January 17, 2018 and concerns mainly tariffs 01, 02 and 08.

Consumers who have been disconnected due to having a debt may apply for reconnection at any customer service centre of the EAC.

The application will be processed according to the ability of the debtor to enter a repayment plan.

The authority stated the decision is not valid for those who have been accused of illegally stealing power.