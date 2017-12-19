Erdogan says will take Jerusalem resolution to UN General Assembly

December 19th, 2017 Americas, Middle East, Turkey, World 1 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara

Turkey will take the resolution calling on the United States to withdraw its declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital to the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The resolution was introduced to the UN Security Council on Monday by Egypt, a non-permanent member, but was vetoed by the United States, despite the 14 other votes in favour.

“Now, God willing, we will carry the resolution to the UN General Assembly,” Erdogan a joint news conference with the Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh. “A two-thirds support in the General Assembly would actually mean the rejection of the decision made by the Security Council,” he added.

  • HighTide

    This is one for the show. The US veto in the Security Council is guaranteed and any resolution of the General Assembly is not worth the paper on which it is recorded. Pure political showmanship for Middle Eastern audiences. Most secular Turks don’t care about this issue.

