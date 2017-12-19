Kremlin dismisses Trump’s ‘imperialist’ security strategy

The Kremlin dismissed US President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy as imperialist on Tuesday, but welcomed Washington’s willingness to cooperate in some areas.

A day earlier, Trump’s administration had unveiled a security paper – based on the president’s ‘America First’ push – that accused Russia of interfering in other countries’ internal affairs.

“A quick read of the parts of the strategy that mention our country one way or another… (shows) an imperialist character,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The paper, he added also showed “an unwillingness to give up the idea of a unipolar world, moreover, an insistent unwillingness, disregard for a multipolar world.”

Trump’s strategy paper did not include specific accusations from US security agencies that Moscow meddled in the 2016 US election. But it reflected a broader view long held by US diplomats that Russia actively undermines American interests at home and abroad.

“We can not agree with an attitude that sees our country as a threat to the United States,” Peskov said. “At the same time, there are some modestly positive aspects, in particular, the readiness to cooperate in areas that correspond to American interests.”

Trump has frequently spoken of wanting to improve relations with President Vladimir Putin, even though Russia has frustrated US policy in Syria and Ukraine and done little to help Washington in its standoff with North Korea.

In a speech laying out his strategy on Monday, Trump said he had received a call from Putin a day earlier to thank him for providing US intelligence that helped thwart a bomb attack in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

A US Justice Department investigation is looking into whether Trump campaign aides colluded with Russia, something that Moscow and Trump both deny.

  • Anansi Tori

    What is striking about this favourite US/EU/Nato slogan is that it is never explained in what way Russia is a threat, nor is the possibility ever mentioned that perhaps it is the other way round.

    After all, it was the US and Nato that promised Gorbatshov that if, after the fall of the Iron Curtain, he would except East-Germany to be integrated into Nato, Nato would not go “1 inch farther eastward”. As with the JCPOA, the US’s word is not worth anything, so Nato now encompasses virtually all of the former Soviet satellites. What’s more, the US stage managed a coup in Ukraine against a democratically elected president, and accuses Moscow of lending a helping/protective hand to the ethnic Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk provinces who did not recognise the new “government” consisting in small part of neo-Nazis.

    And the crowning of it all is that the US is trying to get Ukraine into Nato and to persuade the EU to accept the country as a member.

    So who is really threatening whom?

    • Lev

      Mikhail Gorbachev flatly denies any promises given about NATO expansion.
      Quote:
      “The topic of “NATO expansion” was not discussed at all, and it wasn’t brought up in those years. I say this with full responsibility. Not a singe Eastern European country raised the issue, not even after the Warsaw Pact ceased to exist in 1991. Western leaders didn’t bring it up, either. Another issue we brought up was discussed: making sure that NATO’s military structures would not advance and that additional armed forces from the alliance would not be deployed on the territory of the then-GDR after German reunification. Baker’s statement, mentioned in your question, was made in that context. Kohl and [German Vice Chancellor Hans-Dietrich] Genscher talked about it.”
      “Mikhail Gorbachev: I am against all walls”
      OCT 16, 2014

