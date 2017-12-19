Man caught riding bicycle drunk

Man caught riding bicycle drunk

A cyclist who was nearly five times over the alcohol limit was caught near the village of Lefkara on Monday afternoon after he was reported by motorists.

The man was reported by motorists at around 7pm after he was seen moving dangerously on a Pano Lefkara.

When officers stopped the cyclist, a 56-year-old man, they detected a strong smell of alcohol so they decided to administer a breathalyzer test.

The breathalyzer came up with a reading of 99μg%, almost five times the legal limit of 22μg%.

The man was charged before he was taken home and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

In light of the incident and with Christmas and New Year approaching, police called on all drivers to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as this is the main cause of fatal accidents in Cyprus.

  • Peter G

    Pursuant to Section 94 of the Criminal Code (Cap.154), public intoxication is illegal, whether operating a motorized vehicle, a non-motorized vehicle, e.g. bicycle or handcart on the downslope, walking, crawling along or just lying in the gutter.

    • PPetrovicho

      So Napa bar keepers are enabling the illegal intoxication of all visitors who get drunk in the public square? Or is it that only the drunk public in the square are criminals? Seems that this rule has quite some breadth to its interpretation.

  • Veritas

    CM run out of serious news today?

  • PPetrovicho

    Wont be long before they fine a pedestrian for walking home pissed.

  • Jack

    Oh god there really clamping it down now ! caught a foreigner on a bicycle !

  • Sergey Krasilnikov

    Court, are you kidding me? You cant compare threat of a drunken cyclist to a threat of drunken 2-cabin driver, who i see way more often here in cyprus. I’d say give that guy a medal for increasing public safety, not a fine.
    Still, you have to be an idiot to drive bicycle drunk.

    • Tatiana Tsierkezou

      A drunken cyclist can still cause a fatal accident unfortunately if he’s swerving across lanes etc. Anyone who acts like an idiot on any road should be fined and taken to court in my opinion.

      • Vladimir

        A drunk Cypriot cyclist can only cause a fatal accident to himself , which in turn will make Cyprus a better place. Cyprus without Cypriots!!

        • Tatiana Tsierkezou

          Nice one Vlad. What an incredibly immature and racist answer. Great thing to say to a Cypriot. I hope to god that you don’t live here. And if you do, I suggest you pack your bags and go back to where you came from. Disgusting.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Unless he is the guilty party, I hope that the guy in the accompanying photograph sues CM. I wonder where he could find a lawyer.

    • Jack

      i was thinking the same thing

  • alexander reutersward

    this is one area where taxi drivers could do a good deed and have a campaign with special offers to make people use them

    • Lev

      some taxi drivers refuse to accept drunk passengers

      • alexander reutersward

        you are right, and there is times when I would have refused as well…but in general it is one time that could increase their reputation

