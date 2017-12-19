Man caught riding bicycle drunk

A cyclist who was nearly five times over the alcohol limit was caught near the village of Lefkara on Monday afternoon after he was reported by motorists.

The man was reported by motorists at around 7pm after he was seen moving dangerously on a Pano Lefkara.

When officers stopped the cyclist, a 56-year-old man, they detected a strong smell of alcohol so they decided to administer a breathalyzer test.

The breathalyzer came up with a reading of 99μg%, almost five times the legal limit of 22μg%.

The man was charged before he was taken home and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

In light of the incident and with Christmas and New Year approaching, police called on all drivers to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as this is the main cause of fatal accidents in Cyprus.