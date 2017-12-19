Man sentenced for sexual abuse of seven year old

A 46-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison after being found guilty by the Nicosia criminal court of the sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl.

The man was found guilty on December 4 of 11 charges concerning child sexual abuse and indecent assault against a child, for offences that took place between September 2014 and May 2015.

The defendant, who is a neighbour of the seven-year-old, was reportedly making the girl watch porn with him and touch him, asking her to sit on his lap and threaten her that he would hit her if she told anyone about it.

The girl started going to the home of the 46-year-old a few times every month when she was in the second grade of the primary school to take private lessons from his wife, who is a teacher, as she had problems with her school work. The seven-year-old was reportedly going to the house to wait for the wife to return when the 46-year-old took advantage of her.

The girl told her older cousin what was happening on Christmas eve 2015 and he told her mother, who reported it to the police.