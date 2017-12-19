Private doctor accused of abusing system at state hospital

A doctor who used to work at Paphos general hospital subverted protocol by bringing in a patient of his from the private sector without following proper procedures, the head of the hospital’s emergency department charged on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Health Minister George Pamboridis, Neophyta Chrysanthou said this was not the first time such an incident took place.

She accused the doctor, who worked at Paphos general hospital for 15 years prior to moving to the private sector, of bringing in a patient for a CT scan but failing to follow proper procedure and did not have the patient registered.

He was aided by this due to his former colleagues and friends working at the hospital.

The doctor also allegedly took the results of the scan with him before they were filed into the patient’s records.

Chrysanthou said she had witnesses and evidence of the incident and charged this was unacceptable. She claimed this was not the first time and such behaviour was more common on public holidays – sometimes hospital staff were not even made aware of the transgression.

Hospital chief Spyros Georgiou said the matter was being investigated and it was not unusual that patients treated in the private sector would go to the general hospital for certain examinations and then have the results sent to the private doctor.