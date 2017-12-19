Second arrest for Limassol bomb attack

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Tuesday in connection with a bomb attack which took place in September.

Police said a witness statement implicated him in the case and following the issuing of a warrant, officers arrested him at midday.

The case concerns a bomb attack on September 23 when an explosive device was found on the veranda of a 57-year-old woman in the Omonias area which failed to go off.

A bomb had also been placed under her car, destroying her vehicle.

A 44-year-old non-commissioned officer of the national guard had been arrested in connection with the case while the 33-year-old denies any involvement in the case.