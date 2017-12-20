AG lashes out over allegations he lied about prisoner transfer

Attorney-general Costas Clerides accused daily newspaper Politis on Wednesday of having ulterior motives after it suggested the state’s top lawyer lied to parliament over his involvement in the transfer of a high-profile convict to a rehabilitation centre.

“In the case in question, the AG was informed and didn’t interfere at all, nor did he have any intention to change anything apart from the correct date of assuming the task,” Clerides said.

Politis had accused the attorney-general of lying to parliament when he told MPs that another state attorney had handled the legal opinion of transferring lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous from the central prison to a rehabilitation centre in Limassol.

Proof of his interference, according to Politis, were emails leaked to the media belonging to that attorney, Eleni Loizidou, which showed she had kept the AG informed of the Neocleous transfer.

One of the emails, which the paper published, said in the subject line “invitation to edit”. The document, sent on May 31, was saved on google docs, an internet programme that allows access to more than one users.

On the same day at 11.37pm, Politis said, Clerides had emailed Loizidou requesting access through google docs. Her response was that the draft was sent to him as FYI (For Your Information) only and not for correction.

The next day, at 7.56am, Clerides wrote to Loizidou asking her to correct one part: “Eleni please correct what you are saying in the beginning, that the letter was delivered to you on May 26, 2017 and say you received at May 26, 2017 as soon as you returned from abroad.” Loizidou responded five minutes later, “ok.”

The relevance of the email exchange for Politis was that Clerides had been asked to provide an opinion to the House watchdog committee on whether Neocleous’ transfer was legal.

The AG, who had been a prosecution witness in Neocleous’ trial, which resulted in his conviction for two and a half years, told MPs that his involvement in the trial meant he could have no role in the transfer issue.

Neocleous had been charged with corruption in relation to a Russian trust fund worth millions. Former attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou was sentenced to three and half years for the same case. Neocleous was transferred to a rehabilitation centre in June.

In a written statement later on Wednesday, Clerides accused the paper of having ulterior motives in trying to prove his supposed wrongdoing.

“Eventually, even slowly slowly and gradually, the paper is revealing its real motives and interest when dealing with the attorney-general,” Clerides said in a statement. “Motives and interest that have nothing to do with the public interest.”

In fact, he said, the report proved that the AG had no involvement in the issue “to secure impartiality”.

Loizidou, who dealt with the matter as the most senior attorney, prepared the opinions by herself without interference, the AG said.

She considered proper to communicate with the audit service, which was already looking into the matter and to keep the AG informed, as they needed approval.

Clerides said no opinion drafted by other attorneys on behalf of, and binding for the AG, can be sent to the recipient without them having knowledge and giving their approval.

“So why the censure? Let people make their own assumptions, if they haven’t already, on the matter in question and the hacking of electronic communications in general.”