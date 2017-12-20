Children lunch with the president

December 20th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Children lunch with the president

First Lady Andri Anastasiades with some of the children from Karpasia on Wednesday

President Nicos Anastasiades and the First Lady, Andri Anastasiades held a lunch for the beneficiaries of the Cyprus Children’s Fund, among them around 30 enclaved pupils that travelled from the Rizokarpaso area in the north for the event.

Anastasiades extended his wishes to the children and their families for Christmas and the new year. An award ceremony also took place for those pupils who won a Christmas card design competition.

The Cyprus Children’s Fund was established in 1975 following the Turkish invasion, to alleviate the plight of hundreds of displaced children. Today the organisation provides help not only to refugees and enclaved children, but also children come from dysfunctional and underprivileged families with a sponsorship programme.

Earlier in the day, the enclaved pupils, accompanies by their teachers and community leaders of Rizokarpaso, met with House President Demetris Syllouris.

 

  • JS Gost

    ‘Children lunch with the president’ saw this headline and thought it was nice he had lunch with the rest of the house of misrepresentatives.

    • almostbroke

      How many votes can he ‘buy’ From this gimmick !

