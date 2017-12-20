Erdogan slams UAE over ‘ancestors’ retweet

December 20th, 2017 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, Turkey, World 6 comments

Erdogan slams UAE over ‘ancestors’ retweet

Turkish President Erdogan speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the OIC in Istanbul

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leapt to the defence of an Ottoman military commander on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates foreign minister retweeted accusations that Ottoman forces looted the holy city of Medina during World War One.

Erdogan appeared to be responding to a tweet shared on Saturday by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahayan, which said Ottoman troops led by Fakhreddin Pasha stole money and manuscripts from Medina in 1916.

The tweet also said Turkish forces abducted residents of Medina and took them to Istanbul. “These are Erdogan‘s ancestors, and their history with Arab Muslims,” read the tweet, originally posted by someone identifying themselves as an Iraqi dentist from Germany.

Medina, now part of Saudi Arabia, was part of the Ottoman territory for centuries until the empire’s collapse at the end of World War One.

In a speech to local administrators, Erdogan said Fahreddin Pasha had not stolen from Medina or its people, but strived to protect the city and its occupants during a time of war.

“Those miserable people who are delirious enough to shamelessly and tirelessly say Erdogan’s ancestors stole sacred items from there and brought them to Istanbul – it was to protect them from the people that came to invade,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates, a close US ally, sees Erdogan‘s Islamist-rooted ruling party as a friend of Islamist forces which the UAE opposes across the Arab world.

Relations were further strained by Ankara’s support for Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed sanctions on the Gulf emirate in June.

Two months later, Sheikh Abdullah criticised what he called Turkey and Iran’s “colonial” actions in Syria, even though Turkey and the UAE have both opposed Syria President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan‘s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has also responded to Sheikh Abdullah’s comments, saying it was a shame that he “retweets this propaganda lie that seeks to turn Turks & Arabs against one another, again.”

“Is attacking President Erdoğan at all costs the new fashion now?” Kalin tweeted on Tuesday.

Print Friendly
  • NuffSaid

    Like all empires, the ottomans looted wherever they went. Do the Turks not understand that the Arabs hate them for what the ottomans did to the region and it’s people?

  • mongasz

    conversion to islam of whole villages to avoid ottoman taxes is the ottoman era impact on cyprus. those uneducated and unsophisticated peasants came to be the so called TCs.

    • Zakos

      Can’t be that bad there’s 100.000 students in the north!

  • Kyrenia

    Erdogan the belligerent.

  • Really?

    The end of the Ottoman Empire brought many changes to the Middle East and Europe. Few are they who would wish its return….

    • Zakos

      Definitely

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close