Former minister Mousiouttas dies, aged 78

Former labour minister Andreas Mousiouttas died on Tuesday evening at the age of 78.

The labour ministry on Wednesday expressed its sadness at the death and sent condolences to his family.

In an announcement labour minister Zeta Emilianidou and the ministry praised the deceased for his endless hard work and his excellent character, adding that he had shaped the working environment of society in the last few decades.

Mousiouttas was born in Kaimakli, Nicosia, in 1939 and studied law in Athens.

He served as labour minister between 1985 and 1988 under Spyros Kyprianou and between 1993 and 1997, and 1998 to 2003 under Glafcos Clerides.

He also served twice as head of the board of the Electricity Authority (EAC) and on the boards of several public companies.