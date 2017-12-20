Justice minister seeking greater transparency

December 20th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Ionas Nicolaou says state services need to abide by court decisions

Justice minister Ionas Nicolaou presented on Wednesday a government bill on the obligation of state services to abide by court decisions, as another measure to promote transparency and accountability of the state.

The bill, which was approved this week by the cabinet, provides for the procedure in complying with court rulings, guidance on the appropriate manner of compliance, the possibility of issuing a decree in the event of non-compliance with the annulment of a court decision and financial sanctions on the authority or person responsible for compliance up to €5,000 and an additional penalty up to €200 for each day of non-compliance.

It also provides for criminal offence in the case an employee, who knowingly and fraudulently refuses to comply with the annulment of a court order or urges other persons who are obliged to abide, do the same.

Nicolaou said that there were many occasions in the past when state services failed to comply with court decisions resulting in damages brought against the Republic, wasting of time by all those responsible and “creating a negative climate for meritocracy”.

The bill was already sent to the House for discussion and to be tabled for vote.

 

  • Bob Ellis

    In any developed country would a special law be required for government funded organisations to comply with court orders……… I was careful not to say any other developed country as we clearly have a long way to go. When do the adults take over ?

  • almostbroke

    In Cyprus they have a perchsnt for ‘making it up as they go along ‘ when it comes to law , regulation and transparency!

