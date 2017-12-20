Paphos doctor denies abusing hospital procedures

A former doctor at Paphos general hospital on the receiving end of a complaint by the hospital’s A&E chief, defended himself on Wednesday insisting that he did nothing out of line.

He had been accused by Neophyta Chrysanthou, who heads the emergency department, of allegedly bringing in a patient he was treating privately to the hospital for a CT scan without following proper procedures and failing to ensure the patient registered properly.

Outlining her accusations in a letter to Health Minister Yiorgos Pamborides, she also said the doctor in question left with the scans before they were administered into the hospital records system.

On Wednesday however, Panayiotis Papadopoulos said he was the doctor Chrysanthou was accusing and said according to the medical association, when a patient is brought in from the private sector to the state hospital, there is no need to go through the emergency department as they are registered in the clinic where they are being treated.

Additionally, there is also a line of communication between the private doctor and the specialist at the hospital that will see the patient, Papadopoulos said.

Chrysanthou had argued that “the doctor” had worked at the hospital for 15 years before moving to the private sector and had thus been helped by friends and former colleagues to get the job done faster.

Papadopoulos said Chrysanthou should have been aware of the procedure “and not leave hints that these procedures have to do with financially benefiting someone”.

“If she does not know, she can appeal to the chairman of the medical association who I have already spoken to and confirmed the procedures,” he said. “Unfortunately, some people like to constantly create problems at Paphos hospital.”

Chrysanthou had also alleged that the problem was rife at the hospital and particularly common during public holidays.

The allegations were denied by head of radiology at the hospital Lia Psara who said the patient in question had followed the proper procedures.