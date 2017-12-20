President cleared of Pera Pedi vested interests

The Audit Office on Wednesday cleared President Nicos Anastasiades of claims by his political opponents that he had vested interests in a planned development in Pera Pedi in the Limassol district, on a plot of land partially owned by him.

The report, released on Wednesday, said that they found no evidence “demonstrating that the President of the Republic had, or has, in any way any involvement in the promotion of the development in question, either by the means of vested interest or through misuse of power”.

The probe was carried out after Anastasiades asked last month the audit office to look into the case following strong criticism by the opposition that he or members of his family have a legitimate or financial interest from a proposed development of Parnitha Development Ltd in the Fterikoudia area of the village. The claims also said that he stood to gain and that he had interfered so that this development received favourable treatment by the state.

Anastasiades also asked the audit office to expand their probe to include any interest or relationships by members of his family with either Parnitha Development Ltd or the proposed development.

The issue came up in a front-page story by local daily Haravghi last October, in which the paper claimed that a plot, partially owned by Anastasiades, was part of the land on which the development is being planned and suggesting that the president was somehow involved in the project.

The president said that neither him nor any of his family members was involved and that the rest of the plot had been sold to the developers, but not the president’s piece.

