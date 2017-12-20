Speedboat operator arrested for July fatal accident

Police on Wednesday arrested the 50-year-old operator of a speedboat that crashed on the rocks in the Akamas area in July killing one woman.

The man was being treated at Nicosia general hospital since the accident. According to police, doctors said the 50-year-old was now able to give a statement to police about what happened on July 24. Police said they were treating the incident as a case of causing death by negligence.

The accident killed the 32-year-old permanent resident. A couple, aged 35 and 37, and their two children, eight and 11, also all permanent residents, had also been passengers in the fatal vessel.

Investigators were able to get a statement from the 37-year-old woman who said the operator had been at the helm all the time.

Damage to the boat suggested it had been traveling at excessive speed too close to the shore, according to investigators.