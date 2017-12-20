Street lights on for longer

December 20th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Street lights will operate longer from this week, the union of municipalities announced. The decision was taken on the advice of the police.

The lights will be switched on 13 minutes earlier in the afternoon and switched off 19 minutes later than before in the morning.

The change was made due to reduced day light hours at this time of the year.

According to the announcement, the 19 minutes included the 15 minute reduction enforced in 2013 to save money. The union discussed the issue with police, ministries and the electricity authority before announcing the changes.

  • Older&wiser

    Excuse my ignorance but just what does it have to do with the Unions ???

    • Terryw45

      Cut out the middle men and ask the boss!

