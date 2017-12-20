Taxi drivers angered by authorities’ snub

Taxi drivers threatened on Wednesday to step up strike measures next month because no one in authority showed any interest in their two-hour work stoppage at Larnaca airport earlier in the day.

During the stoppage, which started at 8:30am, taxi drivers at Larnaca airport expressed their grievances about buses offering shuttle services to other cities.

Andreas Katsikides, vice president of the Larnaca taxi drivers association said the shuttle companies worked without proper licenses and “created unwanted competition.”

They argued that an amendment to the legislation meant “any company can, without problems start regular routes to and from Cyprus’ airports and from the free areas of Famagusta.”

Katsikides said taxi drivers want the licences for a company offering a shuttle service from the Famagusta district cancelled.

No representative from the transport ministry, road transport department or deputies were at the airport to hear the taxi drivers’ grievances.

“We informed them but no one came so we’ll escalate measures. In January, we’ll strike and close off roads until someone listens to us,” said Katsikides.

Passengers were not in any way inconvenienced, he said.

A spokesperson for Kapnos airport shuttle, which offers routes from the airport, said there had not been any disruption to services.

The taxi drivers had gathered where the shuttle bus stop is outside Larnaca airport during their work stoppage. They claimed shuttle buses did not run on schedule, as the driver would wait until a bus were full before departing. rather than leaving at a set time.

Earlier this week, Katsikides had also expressed his association concern about the application of a company to offer a shuttle service to Ayia Napa and Protaras from Larnaca airport.

He said passengers should make better use of the bus service. They could take a bus from the airport to the city centre and then take the inter-city bus, “for the operation of which taxpayers contributed millions, as it is a state supported service” to another city.

This inter-city bus service would not be the answer as buses do not run after 9pm. The last bus from Larnaca (starting at Finikoudes) to Nicosia is at 8pm and 8:30pm to Limassol. People would have to use a taxi, after 8.30pm.

“We have been discussing this problem for years and had many meetings with the relevant ministries and road transport department but we have not received any answer nor clarification as to what the routes are and what the role of the shuttles is,” Andreas Themistocleous, head of the Larnaca airport taxi drivers said.