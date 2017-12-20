Turkish Cypriot girl seeking bone marrow donor

The family of nine-year-old Halime are appealing for a bone marrow donor for their daughter who has been battling leukemia since March.

A request for a donor has been filed at the Karaiskakio foundation in Nicosia through a Turkish Cypriot foundation Kemal Saratsoglou.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Karaiskakio is searching for a donor from their nationwide registry but if there is no success then they will turn to the world marrow bone donor association.

The story was brought to light by Turkish Cypriot newspaper Havadis headlined “Halime is waiting for the right donor” and reported the nine-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia in March and went to a hospital in Ankara, Turkey for treatment.

She returned to the north in November where she is being treated in an oncology centre.

