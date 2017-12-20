Woman injured after jumping out of car

A woman is in serious but stable condition after she jumped out of a car on Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old, a resident of Kiti, had a fight with her boyfriend, 27, who was driving the car when she reportedly opened the door and jumped out of the vehicle which was moving at low speed. She sustained a head injury as she hit the ground.

The incident happened at 9pm near Ormideia were the couple were visiting friends.

The injured woman was taken to Nicosia general hospital where she was diagnosed with a skull fracture.