A minute with Konstantinos Gavriel Actor and radio presenter

Where do you live?

I live in an apartment in Aglandjia

Best childhood memory?

I can’t figure out a single one. Let’s say the period 1987-1990, the best three years of my life. In 1987 we moved to our new house in Polemidia and everything was magical and innocent, new best friends, new life, happiness!!!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

I love food. Lots of restaurants are on my list. Some of them are: DOT where I enjoy original recipes of gourmet food; Sushi La often with friends for buffet of sushi and Asian food; Ocean Basket for my favourite fish platter for two; Fogo e Brassa for a dreamy meat meeting.

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast with coconut butter and honey, two boiled eggs, cranberry juice, cappuccino with coconut milk and brown sugar and my cocktail of vitamins (D, codfish oil, C and magnesium).

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I totally used to be a night person and still I love night mostly but recently due to my job as a radio presenter I became a day person. I stay awake till very late on weekends though. I love going out for food and coffee in the daytime during weekdays and once or twice in the weekend for drinks and clubbing.

Best book ever read?

Matomena Homata by Dido Sotiriou which combines history and drama in a very emotional way. I also love Nikos Kazantzakis and have read most of his books.

Favourite film of all time?

Lots. If I have to point out some movies these are: Requiem For a Dream, La Mala Educación, The Skin I live In, Mulholland Drive…

Best trip ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

I love travelling but unfortunately I can’t do it often any more due to my two jobs. Mykonos, summer 2010 where I had great time partying, flirting, swimming and only very few hours of sleep for a whole week, Christmas and New Year 2011 in Paris and Brussels where the style of holidays was exactly the same as the previous one except swimming. Athens every year since 1998 when I first went there. Athens always makes me feel I lived there in a previous life. Dream trip? To luxuriously travel all around the world.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

An old double CD by Tania Tsanaklidou

What is always in your fridge?

My fridge is always full with everything sweets, snacks, drinks, all the type of coffee and juices

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A cosy warm apartment with maximum two rooms but with nice taste in interior design to express myself is more than enough for me. Located close to the city centre but at the same time in a safe and quiet area. So I can say I am more than happy with the one room apartment I have in Aglandjia.

If you could pick anyone at all to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Meryl Streep. I admire her more than any other actor and I feel that a night with her, talking about life and art would have been one of the greatest moments.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Party with the most beloved people in my life

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my parents. I am emotionally totally dependent to them

Tell me a joke…

I can’t be a joker on demand

Gavriel presents the morning show from 10 to 12 with partner Themis Ppolou The Derby of Humour on Super Sport fm 104.00.